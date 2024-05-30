Life Learning Center, Odyssey partner to expand recovery, reintegration work in Southeast Kentucky

As many Kentuckians facing addiction wind up incarcerated and struggling to readjust to life beyond prison — increasing their likelihood of relapsing, reoffending and becoming further disadvantaged — Life Learning Center (LLC) and Odyssey, Inc. are partnering to address these issues as both a moral obligation and a community need.

Life Learning Center, headquarted in Covington, delivers a holistic, integrated continuum of educational programming and care to best equip vulnerable and marginalized individuals with the skills they need to not only readjust to normal life, but to thrive. Through life skills training, career readiness programming and placement, support resources, and programs like Dignity Dollars — where participants are rewarded for positive lifestyle choices — LLC empowers people trapped in cycles of substance use, poverty, and reincarceration to transform the trajectory of their lives.

Odyssey, Inc., based in Louisa, provides comprehensive medical care and spiritual direction, including social and peer-to-peer recovery programs, healthcare spiritual life coaches, and wrap-around services so that all community members thrive. The organization is excited to work alongside Life Learning Center to support clients through vital clinical and vocational services that lead to long-term recovery and reintegration into society.

During the 2024 General Assembly, legislators allocated $6 million in each fiscal year to the Community Based Services budget to be distributed to the Life Learning Center to support an integrated pathway to treatment, rehabilitation, and community reintegration in partnership with Odyssey, Inc.

This funding will help to expand the organization’s transformational mission across Southeast Kentucky.

“Rural Kentucky is rife with opportunities for economic and workforce development, and we are so excited for the chance to help more people create pathways to success for generations to come,” said Alecia Webb-Edgington, president of Life Learning Center. “As our communities contend with an inability to fill living wage positions, the need for comprehensive support for those with untapped potential has never been more pressing. By equipping these individuals with the skills and resources they need to thrive, we not only alleviate suffering and strengthen individual agency but also unlock their capacity to actively contribute to society. Together, we will unlock the full potential of the community and build a future that’s more prosperous for all.”

“We are excited to expand our role in providing our neighbors with the same level of support and resources that we seek for ourselves,” said Eric Flener, Executive Director of Odyssey, Inc. “This funding opportunity enables us to expand our services and impact in a collaborative approach that fosters a healthier, more connected community. With our background in addiction recovery and wrap-around support, we envision a world where we all flourish together.”

Local legislators have been impressed by the impact of Life Learning Center’s programming and by the exciting opportunities it creates. With a clear vision in mind for improving the workforce and expanding the skillsets of employable individuals across Kentucky, increased funding for essential programs such as those offered by LLC and Odyssey, Inc. are an investment in both individual communities and the wellbeing of the commonwealth as a whole.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to watch Life Learning Center in my district since its inception,” said Senator Chris McDaniel of Kenton County, Chairman of the Appropriations and Revenue Committee. “Their ability to help people successfully reenter the workforce is unmatched, and their passion to help those struggling to stay meaningfully employed is boundless. Southeast Kentucky is fortunate to have them as a partner, and I look forward to seeing the great things they’ll do.”

With support from partners including Senator McDaniel, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Pulaski County Judge Executive Marshall Todd, and Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), Life Learning Center empowers disadvantaged individuals to get back on their feet. And partner programs, including Odyssey, Inc. (providing crucial addiction treatment services) and OakPointe Centre (offering training for the development of life skills in tandem with access to other helpful resources), are also helping to change the trajectory of families and communities.

“All anyone has to do is witness a Life Learning Center participant using the Dignity Dollars they’ve earned to feel the impact this program is having on Kentucky’s at-risk population,” said Mayor Keck. “My experience touring Life Learning Center was transformational. I left with tear-filled eyes, having finally witnessed a comprehensive recovery-to-redemption story. This is the answer to Kentucky’s drug and workforce crises. Lives are changed during recovery, but seeing folks write a new chapter by leaving Life Learning Center with a job is the secret sauce that makes this program unique and sustainable. I am grateful to Alecia Webb-Edgington and her board for their vision and work and to the General Assembly for believing in this mission and our community. I couldn’t be more excited for the life-altering work that has been happening in Covington to start taking place in Somerset.”

SPEDA, a city-county economic development partnership established in 2019, has also been instrumental in bringing Life Learning Center programming to Pulaski County. Since its inception, SPEDA’s focus has been on reimagining economic development through a lens that combines employability and quality of life, a passion it shares with Life Learning Center.

“Life Learning Center’s holistic and transformational approach to recovery aligns so completely with the holistic approach we take in Somerset-Pulaski County to build a stronger economy and workforce by improving quality of life,” said SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler. “By giving love, encouraging hard work, and instilling commonsense principles, Life Learning Center promotes accountability through a deliberate and successful method to help people rebuild their lives with purpose. We are so grateful to the state legislature for seeing the value in this innovative program and the need to expand it to the Lake Cumberland region, and to Alecia and Life Learning Center for collaborating and dreaming big with OakPointe Centre to make this a reality.”

By investing in programs that disrupt the rampant cycle of poverty, substance use disorder, and incarceration, Life Learning Center and their partners Odyssey, Inc. and OakPointe Center are not only empowering individuals to build brighter futures for themselves, but also enriching workplaces with diverse perspectives, innovative thinking, and a renewed sense of purpose. It’s a win-win situation for the individuals seeking redemption and employers seeking loyal, dedicated employees. Life Learning Center is grateful to the General Assembly and to its many community partners who are helping to advance its vital mission.