Light voter turnout, no major issues in state Primary Election — here are the ‘unofficial’ results

Democrat Joseph Biden and Republican Donald Trump handily won their respective parties’ nominations in the closed primary election Tuesday — with most Kentucky counties reporting (four counties results still pending).

Secretary of State Michael Adams predicted a light vote turnout of 15% and it was, indeed, a light turnout. No major issues were reported.

Incumbent President Biden received 67% of voters’ support, followed by 21% for Uncommitted, 7% for Marianne Williamson, and 6% for Dean Phillips.

Former President Donald Trump received 86% of voters’ support, followed by Nikki Haley with 6%, Uncommitted 3%, and Ron DeSantis with 3%. Remaining candidates took 2%.

Now, the spotlight moves to each party’s National Conventions — and to the General Election in November, where crossover is allowed and independents can weigh in.

In the U.S. Representative/4th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Thomas Massie took 76% of the votes, Michael McGinnis 13%, and Eric Deters 12%.

In a close race, incumbent 64th District State Representative Kim Moser, a Republican, defeated challenger Karen Campbell with 51% of the vote.

In a contentious race for the open 66th State Representative race, Republican T.J. Roberts got 74% of the vote to C. Ed Massey’s 26%.

Steven Doan won the Republican nomination for the open 69th District State Representative seat with 76% of the vote to Diane Brown’s 24%.

Marianne Proctor got 76% of the vote for the 60th District State Representative seat against challenger Christopher Pavese.

In the 17th State Senatorial District, Republican Matt Nunn took 67% of the vote over Julia Jaddock. And in the 11th State Senatorial District, Steve Rawlings prevailed with 77% of the vote against Duane Froelicher.

Here are the details on the NKY vote (top candidates) with all votes counted but not yet certified by the Secretary of State:

President – Democrat

Joseph Biden 1,832

Uncommitted 346

President – Republican

Donald Trump – 9,531

Nikki Haley – 871

U.S. Representative/4th – Republican

Thomas Massie – 8,606

Eric Deters – 1,554

State Senator/11th — Republican

Steve Rawlings – 7,482

Duane Froelicher – 2,179

State Representative/60th – Republican

Marianne Proctor – 3,153

Christopher Pavese – 970

State Representative/66th — Republican

T.J. Roberts – 3,365

C. Ed Massey – 1,173

State Representative/69 – Republican

Steve Doan – 627

Diane Brown – 219

President – Democrat

Joseph Biden – 1,998

Uncommitted – 397

President – Republican

Donald Trump – 4,325

Nikki Haley – 530

U.S. Representive/4th – Republican

Thomas Massie – 3,970

Eric Deters – 713

State Representative – Republican

Terry Hatton – 909

Brian Ormes – 203

President – Democrat

Joseph Biden – 3,174

Uncommitted – 619

President – Republican

Donald Trump – 7,579

Nikki Haley – 880

U.S. Representative/4th – Republican

Thomas Massie – 6,887

Michael McGinnis – 1,218

State Senator/17th – Republican

Matt Nunn – 1,362

Julia Jaddock – 751

State Representative/61st – Republican

Savannah Maddox – 108

Jarrod Lykins – 22

State Representative/64 – Republican

Kimberly Moser – 1,542

Karen Campbell – 1,458

State Representative/69 – Republican

Steven Doan – 1,048

Diane Brown – 315

Covington City Commissioners – nonpartisan

Shannon Smith – 1,200

Tim Downing – 1,134

Bill Wells – 992

James Toebbe – 954

Tim Acri – 752

Bradie Bowen – 704

Cari Garrigo – 701

Aaron Wolpert – 608

Morgan Davenport – 561

Devin Kroner – 309

President – Democrat

Joe Biden – 273

Uncommitted – 121

President – Republican

Donald Trump – 1,677

Nikki Halley – 57

U.S. Representative/4th – Republican

Thomas Massie – 1,351

Eric Deters – 304

State Senator/17th – Republican

Matt Nunn – 1,162

Julia Jaddock – 648

State Representative/61st – Republican

Savannah Maddox 1,500

Jarrod Lykins – 335