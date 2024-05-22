Light voter turnout, no major issues in state Primary Election — here are the ‘unofficial’ results

Staff report
Democrat Joseph Biden and Republican Donald Trump handily won their respective parties’ nominations in the closed primary election Tuesday — with most Kentucky counties reporting (four counties results still pending).
Secretary of State Michael Adams predicted a light vote turnout of 15% and it was, indeed, a light turnout. No major issues were reported.
Incumbent President Biden received 67% of voters’ support, followed by 21% for Uncommitted, 7% for Marianne Williamson, and 6% for Dean Phillips.
Former President Donald Trump received 86% of voters’ support, followed by Nikki Haley with 6%, Uncommitted 3%, and Ron DeSantis with 3%. Remaining candidates took 2%.
Now, the spotlight moves to each party’s National Conventions — and to the General Election in November, where crossover is allowed and independents can weigh in.
In the U.S. Representative/4th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Thomas Massie took 76% of the votes, Michael McGinnis 13%, and Eric Deters 12%.
In a close race, incumbent 64th District State Representative Kim Moser, a Republican, defeated challenger Karen Campbell with 51% of the vote.
In a contentious race for the open 66th State Representative race, Republican T.J. Roberts got 74% of the vote to C. Ed Massey’s 26%.
Steven Doan won the Republican nomination for the open 69th District State Representative seat with 76% of the vote to Diane Brown’s 24%.
Marianne Proctor got 76% of the vote for the 60th District State Representative seat against challenger Christopher Pavese.
In the 17th State Senatorial District, Republican Matt Nunn took 67% of the vote over Julia Jaddock. And in the 11th State Senatorial District, Steve Rawlings prevailed with 77% of the vote against Duane Froelicher.
Here are the details on the NKY vote (top candidates) with all votes counted but not yet certified by the Secretary of State:
Boone County results
President – Democrat
Joseph Biden 1,832
Uncommitted 346
President – Republican
Donald Trump – 9,531
Nikki Haley – 871
U.S. Representative/4th – Republican
Thomas Massie – 8,606
Eric Deters – 1,554
State Senator/11th — Republican
Steve Rawlings – 7,482
Duane Froelicher – 2,179
State Representative/60th – Republican
Marianne Proctor – 3,153
Christopher Pavese – 970
State Representative/66th — Republican
T.J. Roberts – 3,365
C. Ed Massey – 1,173
State Representative/69 – Republican
Steve Doan – 627
Diane Brown – 219
Campbell County Results
President – Democrat
Joseph Biden – 1,998
Uncommitted – 397
President – Republican
Donald Trump – 4,325
Nikki Haley – 530
U.S. Representive/4th – Republican
Thomas Massie – 3,970
Eric Deters – 713
State Representative – Republican
Terry Hatton – 909
Brian Ormes – 203
Kenton County Results
President – Democrat
Joseph Biden – 3,174
Uncommitted – 619
President – Republican
Donald Trump – 7,579
Nikki Haley – 880
U.S. Representative/4th – Republican
Thomas Massie – 6,887
Michael McGinnis – 1,218
State Senator/17th – Republican
Matt Nunn – 1,362
Julia Jaddock – 751
State Representative/61st – Republican
Savannah Maddox – 108
Jarrod Lykins – 22
State Representative/64 – Republican
Kimberly Moser – 1,542
Karen Campbell – 1,458
State Representative/69 – Republican
Steven Doan – 1,048
Diane Brown – 315
Covington City Commissioners – nonpartisan
Shannon Smith – 1,200
Tim Downing – 1,134
Bill Wells – 992
James Toebbe – 954
Tim Acri – 752
Bradie Bowen – 704
Cari Garrigo – 701
Aaron Wolpert – 608
Morgan Davenport – 561
Devin Kroner – 309
Grant County
President – Democrat
Joe Biden – 273
Uncommitted – 121
President – Republican
Donald Trump – 1,677
Nikki Halley – 57
U.S. Representative/4th – Republican
Thomas Massie – 1,351
Eric Deters – 304
State Senator/17th – Republican
Matt Nunn – 1,162
Julia Jaddock – 648
State Representative/61st – Republican
Savannah Maddox 1,500
Jarrod Lykins – 335