Mike Tussey: Today is Police Officer Memorial Day, honoring officers killed or disabled in line of duty

October 1, 1961 President John F. Kennedy signed into law that May 15 of each year would become Police Officer Memorial Day and the week was to be known as National Police Week.

The recognition is a formal tribute to Officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and those who daily serve on the front lines of battle against crime.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton proclaimed that the flag of the United States be flown at half-staff annually on May 15 to coincide with Police Officer Memorial Day.

During Police Week nationwide, events such as the Annual Blue Mass, a Candlelight Vigil, Wreath Laying Ceremonies, and the Emerald Society & Pipe Band March and Service are held.

This annual event in New York draws nearly 50,000 Law Enforcement Officers, their families and visitors.

Sadly, in 2023 according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund and the Fraternal Order of Police – 136 Officers of Federal, State and local venues died in the Line of Duty.

In 2022 there were 118, in 2021 -129.

Here in 2024, through the month of April, 55 Officers have lost their lives, 15 by gunfire.

These numbers alone reflect the bravery and commitment of Law Enforcement Officers who put themselves at risk to serve and protect.

Through the annals of history even back to 509 BC when the Roman Empire for 3 centuries fashioned their soldiers to be involved as body guards and policing duties.

They were called “Centurions.”

52 years ago, back in 1972 the movie, “The New Centurions,” featured new Officers fresh from the police academy and their beginning of law enforcement on the streets. The movie rightfully depicted the extreme violence and danger that a patrol officer encounters each time they began their tour of duty.

The very thought of how crime has escalated since then is scary to think about or even watch today.

With today’s climate for everyday violence somewhere in the United States; Police Officers are many times on the scene very quickly while answering the calls. However, Officers are under the scrutiny of the media and the public everyday while having to make split second decisions.

April 27, 2024 the Fraternal Order of Police made this statement on “X” – formerly Twitter, “There is a war on Police Officers, it’s a stain on society.” Two days later on April 29, 4 Officers were killed, and 4 severely injured while attempting to serve a warrant. Later the Fraternal Order of Police reported that across America over the last 3 days of the month of April 2024, 11 Officers had been shot.

Certainly, many will say that the summer of 2020 may have been the catalyst of police hatred when the “defund the police” movement became a rally call for criminals nationwide.

The violence seen on the nightly news seemingly comes from across the country-coast to coast. Officers doing their duty are highlighted on the news as well. Sadly, from time to time, the news chronicles an Officer being shot or severely wounded. The Police Officers in smaller cities and towns are certainly not immune from violence and death each day they begin their tour of duty.

Dateline – Monday, May 2, 2022, Flatwoods, Kentucky. Flatwoods Police Officer Tom Robinson while on routine patrol at 2:30 a.m. responded to a call in regard to a “suspicious person” walking on a city street. Upon arrival he found the male subject and exited his patrol unit to speak to him. Seconds later, Officer Robinson was shot in the neck. The suspect fled but was apprehended a short time later and was subsequently given a life sentence. Officer Robinson survived his injury, but still has medical issues today.

Dateline II – Friday, July 18, 1980, Ashland, Kentucky. Ashland Police Officer Kevin Gunderson with two other Officers were attempting to execute a warrant on a subject for non-payment of child support. The male suspect pulled a gun from under a pillow and shot Officer Gunderson in the neck. Today, he is paralyzed from mid-chest down.

Gunderson remembers that day very well.

“I shot him once and he walked to the ambulance, I haven’t walked since.”

He still has the bloody uniform shirt he was wearing that fateful sunny July day in 1980. Officer Gunderson spent 3 months in the hospital, 9 months in Chicago rehab, and underwent surgery in Canada. Even today, he still suffers intense pain. He would later become a dispatcher and eventually a city commissioner. Even today, Kevin has these thoughts, “Any Police Officer that goes to work anywhere in America from even the smallest Police Departments, they and their families are mindful, this day may be the last day I go to work.”

Both Officer Robinson and Gunderson are certainly brothers through their profession. However, they share one commonality – they both were wounded in the neck.

I am very proud of my 26 years as a Police Officer and certainly during my tenure and K9 patrol, there were many dangerous calls and life threatening situations that were dealt with accordingly. I relied on my training, common sense and skills over the years and they paid dividends of safety.

Keep this in mind, while we sleep and even during the day, there are Officers who are out there to protect you and your families. To those Officers who gave their lives in the line of duty so we may live our lives safely, we thank you. You are not forgotten. To those Officers while in the performance of their duties were wounded with severe injuries but survived, we thank you. You are not forgotten.



So, on this very special May 15 – Police Officer Memorial Day – this Prayer for our Brothers and Sisters in Law Enforcement:

“Blessed are the Peacemakers, for they shall be called The Children of God. O Father, grant our Police Officers courage to face danger with bravery. May they be guided by justice in their actions and quick decisions. Protect them from harm as they serve and protect our communities. Bless them with wisdom and compassion in all situations they encounter. Amen.”