Newport Aquarium celebrating 25 years and 20 million guests and welcomes new Ring of Fire exhibit

Newport Aquarium is celebrating its 25th Anniversary — and over the years has grown to be one of the region’s top tourist draws and a local favorite destination.

The popular attraction opened on May 15, 1999 and has hosted nearly 20 million guests.

Dozens of exhibits and 200 feet of seamless underwater tunnels transport visitors to a world most would never get to experience, one filled with sharks, penguins and thousands of animals.

While it’s exciting and fun for visitors to see these animals from around the world up close, the aquarium dives for a deeper mission.

“For us, it’s all about building connections,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “Each visit and interaction with the animals, like our endangered shark rays, helps guests build personal connections that ultimately lead to an increased desire to help protect animals and the habitats we all depend on.

“It’s also about helping families build connections with each other as they have an adventure together exploring the aquarium. We’re so grateful to have had 25 years of building these connections and we’re just getting started.”

Looking to make their 25th year better than ever, Newport Aquarium recently opened the all new exhibit Ring of Fire: World of the Octopus.

Visitors find the giant pacific octopus exploring his new floor-to-ceiling habitat in the Octopus Den.



The exhibit also features a rotating collection of other octopuses like the new wunderpus, a fascinating animal that mimics venomous animals as part of its defenses. Visitors also meet a strange host of creatures that make their home near deep sea hydrothermal vents including giant isopods.

“For 25 years, we’ve been challenging ourselves to come up with interesting new animals and stories to present to our guests,” said Foster. “Shark Bridge is a great example where it’s one thing to view sharks, but a completely different experience when you cross over top of a tank full of sharks on a rope bridge. The journey can be transformational as you realize you don’t need to fear these misunderstood animals.”

As the 25th Anniversary celebration continues, Newport Aquarium will be welcoming Mermaids from May 25 to June 23.

New this year, mermaids will be swimming with stingrays in Mermaid Cove as well as diving underwater in the Coral Reef Tunnel surrounded by tropical fish.

The aquarium offers plan-ahead-pricing where tickets are available at greater discounts the earlier they are purchased.

Find more information on tickets, memberships and everything that’s new for Newport Aquarium’s 25th anniversary at NewportAquarium.com.