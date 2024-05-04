Northern Kentucky University to honor 1,875 graduates at 52nd commencement Sunday

Northern Kentucky University will honor 1,875 graduates over two ceremonies at the university’s 52nd Commencement on Sunday.

Students from the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Informatics and College of Education will graduate Sunday morning, and in the afternoon the university will honor graduates from Haile College of Business and the College of Health and Human Services.

Receiving honorary degrees at the ceremonies will be Frank Caccamo and William Butler.

Frank Caccamo has more than five decades of experience across the business field. He has held numerous, pivotal leadership roles in information technology contributing his talents to higher education through various advisory and board memberships. NKU is proud to confer an honorary Doctor of Education degree upon Frank R. Caccamo in recognition of his service as a beacon of inspiration for future generations, embodying the university’s commitment to excellence, innovation and service to the community.

William P. Butler will also receive an honorary Doctor of Education degree and give the afternoon ceremony commencement address. Butler is known for his dedication and contributions to education, business and civic prosperity in northern Kentucky. Throughout the years, Butler has made exceptional contributions to NKU through his time and talent. Most notably, Butler has greatly impacted NKU student excellence through his contributions, which have established both the Butler Scholars program and the marching funds for the LIFT Scholars program. William P. Butler’s pivotal role in the university’s growth makes NKU proud to confer upon him an honorary Doctor of Education degree.

Carlee Franklin will serve as student commencement speaker in the morning ceremony. Franklin will graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Information Systems and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing.

Grace McConn will serve as student commencement speaker in the afternoon ceremony. McConn will graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

Alejandro Villasenor Lara is the recipient of the President’s Award. The President’s Award is given to a senior who has greatly contributed to the development of a strong sense of community at NKU through their efforts to break down barriers of discrimination, increase international awareness, further interaction between traditional and nontraditional students, promote diversity or improve handicap access and awareness.

There are now more than 78,000 Northern Kentucky University graduates living and working in every corner of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and across the globe.