Opinion – Rural Blog: Memorial Day is perfect time to teach children to love America, despite wounds

As we launch into Memorial Day picnics, celebrations and sales, it’s a good time to rethink the day — why it was created, who we are honoring and what opinion of our country we leave for future generations to follow. Surely, this idea mixes the good, the bad and the ugly, but what about love? In her opinion for The Wall Street Journal, Peggy Noonan suggests that a legacy of love of country is the best Memorial Day remembrance.

“Parents, teach your children to love America, either as an extension of your own love or as a simple kindness to them,” Noonan writes. “We live in an age in which children are instructed in 100 different ways through 100 different portals that America is and always was a dark and scheming place, that its history is the history of pushing people around, often in an amoral quest for wealth but also because we aren’t very nice.”

Whether out of suspicion, personal experiences or a desire to protect, some parents have taught their children to distrust and perhaps be disgusted by their homeland. “What does this atmosphere of unlove for America do to kids? . . . To kids from difficult circumstances, it means there is no hope; you won’t escape a violent or unhappy family into a better place, the world outside, because it isn’t better,” Noonan explains.

Kids are the ultimate dreamers. To kill that innate existence is to do them a horrible injustice, according to Noonan. “It denies a dream of a good thing you can make better. It undercuts the idea the people you came from were brave and hardy and did marvelous things. It robs you of a sense you’ve got this within you and can go on and be a marvel, too.”

Where do we go from here? “I’ve spent the past few days reading an old book that couldn’t possibly be published today because it’s so full of respect for America. Manual of Patriotism: For Use in the Public Schools of the State of New York, runs 461 pages of text and was published in 1900,” Noonan writes. “The manual was written after the Legislature passed an 1898 law requiring public schools to display the American flag and ‘encourage patriotic exercises.'”

What’s the best way to teach children to love their country? “You let them have fun. You hold pageants and parades, have them read poems and learn songs,” Noonan suggests. “Have children memorize and recite Longfellow’s “Paul Revere’s Ride.” Have them enact the battle of Lexington and Concord and read aloud Emerson’s ‘Concord Hymn’:

By the rude bridge that arched the flood,

Their flag to April’s breeze unfurled,

Here once the embattled farmers stood,

And fired the shot heard round the world.”

