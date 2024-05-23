Payroll Partners named winner of inaugural St. Vincent de Paul NKY ‘Food Fight Against Hunger’

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) has announced the winners of its inaugural “Food Fight Against Hunger” initiative to help stock pantry shelves for the busy summer months.

The eight participating teams collected non-perishable food, hygiene, and household items, and the team that collected the most items by weight was declared the winner.

“In addressing the summer hunger crisis, we recognize the importance of community involvement, and our participating teams really stepped up to the ‘plate’ to help fill the need,” said Becca Gerding, programs director at St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “Access to food is not a guarantee for many in our region and the need only increases during the summer months when kids are out of school. As evident in our Food Fight Against Hunger competition, together, we can transform challenges into opportunities to unite in the fight against food insecurity. ”

Payroll Partners was named winner in this year’s “Food Fight Against Hunger” competition. The company collected more than 277 pounds of canned food, hygiene and household items, pet food, and diapers, which will help stock pantry shelves ahead of the busy summer months. In total, the competition saw 1,200 pounds of supplies donated to the organization’s pantry program.

“Payroll Partners is honored to have contributed to this great cause that provides much needed help to so many people in our community,” said Heather Jones, Event Organizer at Payroll Partners. “We’re dedicated to supporting our Northern Kentucky community in any way we can, and we are grateful to organizations like St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky for providing opportunities to do just that.”

In 2023 alone, SVdP NKY provided pantry assistance to more than 30,000 people throughout Northern Kentucky, totaling more than $978,000 worth of items. The organization anticipates the need for food assistance will increase over the next year.

If you are interested in supporting SVdP NKY’s food pantry efforts, please contact SVdP NKY Programs Director Becca Gerding at becca.gerding@svdpnky.org. To learn more about St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky and current assistance programs, please visit www.svdpnky.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky