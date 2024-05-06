People Working Cooperatively seeking volunteers for regional Repair Affair service projects in June

People Working Cooperatively (PWC) is seeking volunteers for its Repair Affair in June.

Repair Affair is PWC’s annual volunteer event that provides low-income seniors, people with disabilities and veterans with home repairs and maintenance tasks they need to keep their home safe. During last year’s Repair Affair, more than 450 volunteers donated 1,850 hours of their time painting exteriors, repairing walkways, landscaping and more at 50 households throughout the region.

“If you’re looking for an opportunity to get outdoors and spend a morning doing something good in your community, Repair Affair is the answer,” said Brian McLaughlin, PWC volunteer program manager. “Neighbors in many communities here in Greater Cincinnati are on a waiting list for services they may not be able to manage on their own, and every year we see hundreds of volunteers step up to help us tackle that waiting list. While we are always in need of individuals and groups with home repair skills, we can match any skill level to a job. So whether you’re comfortable handling a jackhammer or a paintbrush, we have a deserving client that can use your skills.”

The main participation date for Repair Affair is Saturday, June 8, which includes a post-event celebration with free food and fun for all volunteers at PWC’s headquarters in Bond Hill. However, volunteer groups can sign up to participate for any day in June that works best for them.

PWC will provide participants with all materials and handle debris disposal. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least four hours of service and will be matched with a project that fits the skills and preferences of their group.

Common projects completed as part of Repair Affair include:

• Installing handrails

• Repairing drywall

• Fixing leaky plumbing

• Repairing damaged walkways and steps

• Performing other home maintenance for the clients

Many of PWC’s clients are elderly, veterans, single parents or grandparents raising children, and individuals with disabilities living on a fixed income. The organization is often the only resource for these underserved community members, and it is committed to providing professional expertise and services to help these residents remain living independently, safely and healthily in their homes.

Volunteers can register online at pwchomerepairs.org/repair-affair or contact Brian McLaughlin at mclaughlinb@pwchomerepairs.org.

