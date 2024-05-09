Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center graduates largest transition class — and students built a ‘city’

The largest Transition graduating class – a total of 50 – for The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC) received their certificates while walking in their caps and gowns this week at The Gardens of Park Hills.

The highlight of the evening, according to ZEC Executive Director Brandon Releford, was The City of ZEC.

“We changed our curriculum this year,” he said, “And had our students create their own business.”

How to Be an Entrepreneur was the theme, he said, and students formed a plan, a budget, and designed their own business logo.

“They actually created their own brick and mortar,” he said. “They made food trucks, flower shops and all types of businesses. They created a live attraction.”

The ZEC is an extension of The Point/Arc. ZEC is a community in which all people are celebrated.

“Students range from 16-22 years of age in our classes,” said Katie Lanham, Education Administrator and Transition Coordinator. “To earn our degree,” she added, “students have to complete one of our programs in a school year.”

The three programs are: Elevate Job Training, Career Exploration, and One-on-One/Small Group Pre-Employment Transition Skills (ETS).

To enroll, a student must have documented disabilities, according to Lanham, and an open-case with the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation.

She said, after graduation, students either enter Gateway Community and Technical College, enroll at a vocational school, or work with supportive employment – at The Point/Arc – for jobs.

The featured speaker at the ceremony and dinner – via tape – was Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

“It’s a credit to our great staff,” Releford said, “And to our leader, president, and founder Judi Gerding. To see the smiles on those students as well as their friends, families and parents was worth every day in our classrooms.”

