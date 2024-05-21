Prep Sports Report: Field events boost Beechwood boys, Brossart girls to Class 1A, Region 4 track titles

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Field events were a major factor in the outcomes of the Class 1A, Region 4 high school track meets on Monday when the Beechwood boys and Brossart girls teams took home championship trophies.
The winning total for the Brossart girls was 173 points, followed by Beechwood with 157. In six field events, the Mustangs had a 64-16 scoring edge over the second-place Tigers.
In the boys meet, Beechwood netted 61 points in six field events, winning four of them, and picked up 92 points in track events for a 153 total that was 10 points better than runner-up Brossart.
The individual event winners for the Beechwood boys team were senior Xavier Campbell in shot put and discus, junior James Cusick in triple jump, senior Oliver Unger in high jump and junior Luke Erdman in 100 and 200 dashes. Erdman and Cusick were also members of the Tigers’ winning 4×100 relay team.
The region meet’s only triple winner in individual events was Brossart senior Nathan Ruth in the boys 800, 1600 and 3200.
In girls events, Brossart’s individual winners were junior Zooey Woosley in the long jump and 100 hurdles, sophomore Eva Walters in the shot put, freshman Anna Curtsinger in the pole vault and freshman Tessa Hafer in the 3200 run. The Mustangs also placed first in the 4×100 relay with Woosley in that group.
The scoring leader for the Beechwood girls was senior sprinter Maryah Counts, who won the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. Her freshman teammate Caroline Nordman placed second in each of those events to get a combined total of 54 points.
Beechwood’s other individual event winner was sophomore Lily Parke in the 800 and 1600 runs. She was also a member of the winning 4×800 relay team. The Tigers placed first in two other relays with foursomes that included Nordman in the 4×200 and Counts in the 4×400.
Complete results from the Class 1A, Region 4 are posted on the milesplit.com website. The Class 1A state championship meet is scheduled for Thursday, May 30 at the University of Kentucky. Last year’s winning teams were the Beechwood girls and Walton-Verona boys.
Lloyd basketball player will announce college choice on Friday
Lloyd basketball player EJ Walker plans to announce his college commitment on Friday during a ceremony in the high school gym that begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound junior forward received offers from several elite NCAA Division I basketball programs. He narrowed the list to Purdue, South Carolina, Ohio State and Wisconsin, according to his most recent post on Twitter.
The 247Sports website has Walker listed as a four-star college prospect and ranked No. 30 nationally among power forwards in the class of 2025. He’s ranked No. 2 in Kentucky and No. 146 overall in that recruiting class.
Last season, Walker averaged of 16.9 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while shooting 58.5 percent from the from the field on a 25-9 Lloyd team that made it to the semifinals of the 9th Region tournament.
He was named to the Division II conference all-star team by local coaches and selected to play in the Kentucky-Indiana Junior All-Stars game in June.
Walton-Verona, Newport looking for new head football coaches
Two head football coaches at different stages in their careers resigned at Walton-Verona and Newport in the past three weeks.
Jeff Barth is leaving the Walton-Verona football program with a record of 117-63 over the last 15 seasons. His teams posted a winning record for 13 consecutive years and won a playoff game every year except one during that span. The Bearcats’ best season was 2018 when they made it to the Class 2A state semifinals and finished with an 11-3 record. Barth also had four teams that made it to the region finals in the Class 2A playoffs.
Ryan Hahn resigned as Newport’s head coach after two seasons. He was promoted from assistant to head coach in 2022 and his first team finished 3-8. Last season, he guided the Wildcats to an 8-4 record and their first playoff win since 2019.
This will be the sixth time in 12 years that Newport has hired a new head football coach. The team’s best record over the last 11 seasons was 8-4 in 2019 and 2023.