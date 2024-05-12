Ru the Day band to perform at Point/Arc’s Campbell County Hancock House on May 19

Tom Ruwe always wanted to jam.

Lucky for him – so did his three older brothers.

“I was 17 when Tom was born,” said Phil Ruwe, the oldest of Tom’s three brothers. “He always loved music.

The 61-year-old Phil doubles as his brother’s Legal Guardian.

“Tom was born with Cerebral palsy; but he always enjoyed music. Always been a huge fan.”

Cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. CP is the most common motor disability in childhood. Cerebral means having to do with the brain. Palsy means weakness or problems with using the muscles.

CP is caused by abnormal brain development or damage to the developing brain that affects a person’s ability to control his or her muscles.

So, the brothers Ruwe formed the Ru The Day Band – with logo – and as Tom wished, they will jam Sunday, May 19 at The Hancock House (8980 Gilbert Road, Alexandria).

The Hancock House is one of sixteen residential homes owned and operated by The Point/Arc.

“Tom’s been a resident of the house for about 10 years,” Phil said. “Our family just thought The Point/Arc was the best possible housing provider in the region.”

The soon-to-be 45-year-old Tom – his birthday is December 1st – will join brothers Joe, Mike, and Phil for the Sunday jam.

“I play the guitar with my brother Mike,” said Phil, “And brother Joe is on the drums.”

And we cannot forget Tom. He will join on his electric guitar, promised Phil.

“We’re a quartet,” said Phil, “I came up with the name of the group – Ru The Day – but Tom really wanted to get the jam going at the Hancock House.”

Phil says he guided his younger brother into his musical taste, and this year they’ve even aided a vocal – Lori – Phil’s wife.

“The event was quite the success last year,” said Courtney Planck, The Residential Program Manager for three residential homes owned and operated by The Point/Arc – including The Hancock House. “We grilled out back for the residents of the home, as well as family members.”

This year, the party moves to the front of the house – in the driveway –according to House Manager Cathy Anderson. “And our menu will be hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, potato salad and brats.”

Ru The Day will perform from 2:30-5:30 p.m. on the 19th – the anticipated crowd is expected to bring their own lawn chairs, says Planck.

Tom Ruwe is a graduate of Campbell County High School. He is non-verbal. He uses a communicative device and picture boards. At Ru The Day, he’ll be using his electric guitar.

The Point/Arc is celebrating its 52nd year. In 1995 the non-profit organization established its first group home. Currently, The Point/Arc owns and operates 16 well-maintained homes in neighborhoods that house nearly 60 residents, The group homes are located in Campbell, Kenton and Boone Counties.

The Point/Arc now serves more than 1,400 people annually through its programs and services.

“We’re always looking for new ways to fill in the service gaps and to integrate individuals with I/DD in the community to reach their fullest potential,” said Founder and President, Judi Gerding.

To donate to the Point/Arc’s campaign, click here.