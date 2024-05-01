Spring’s arrival means emergence of young wildlife, how you can protect the animals, and yourself

Spring brings with it a surge in newborn wildlife across Kentucky, along with the potential for well-meaning people to jeopardize the survival of these vulnerable young animals by trying to “rescue” them.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources urges the public to leave young wildlife undisturbed, even when they appear to be alone, and reminds property owners to watch for vulnerable wildlife when working on their properties.

“Every year, well-meaning people often step in to ‘rescue’ a baby wild animal that is alone and appears to be abandoned, not realizing that the animal’s mother is usually nearby,” said Dr. Christine Casey, wildlife veterinarian with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “Leaving young wildlife alone maximizes their likelihood of survival.”

Depending on the species, wildlife parents may leave their nest or young in a selected spot for extended periods while hunting or foraging for food, and to help keep predators away. Sometimes this occurs in developed areas, where wildlife parents have learned their offspring will generally be safe. In nearly all cases, a parent remains out of sight nearby and returns as needed to feed and care for its young.

People can help wild animals thrive by:

• Observing them from afar • Keeping children and pets away from them to avoid injury or creating a scent trail that may attract a predator • Checking a property or site for the presence of young animals before mowing or commencing outdoor projects

Prevent spread of disease

The potential for spread of disease from wildlife to people is another reason to keep a safe distance from young wild animals this spring. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 90% of reported cases of rabies in animals occur in wildlife.

“Being bitten by a wild animal that could potentially have rabies is a serious threat to people and their pets,” Casey said. “Any wild animal that bites a person must be euthanized and tested for rabies. It’s important to give animals space as they are often very stressed around people. We certainly don’t want people to be injured by wildlife, nor do we want to have to euthanize an animal to test for rabies because it bit someone in self-defense or fear when someone was trying to pet or handle it.”

Possession of wildlife is only allowed in very limited cases and is regulated by state and federal laws, both to ensure the sustainability of wild populations and to protect public health. Under state law, taking high-risk rabies wildlife species into captivity is even more strictly regulated due to risk of rabies transmission.

Only state-permitted wildlife rehabilitators may care for orphaned or injured wildlife in Kentucky. A list of approved wildlife rehabilitators is available on the department’s website, searchable by county and types of animals. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife does not accept orphaned or injured animals.

Raccoons, skunks, bats, coyotes and foxes are the most common carriers of rabies in Kentucky. Wild animals infected with rabies may not initially show any signs, but those with advanced symptoms may act aggressively or seem less fearful of people than normal, move in an uncoordinated manner, excessively drool or bite at imaginary objects.

People can get rabies if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal, or if saliva from a rabies-infected animal gets into a person’s eyes, nose, mouth or even a fresh cut. Rabies is 100% fatal in people if contracted and left untreated. Thus, avoiding contact with wild animals for human safety is imperative.

If a person is bitten by a wild animal, they should immediately contact either their healthcare provider or their county public health department for guidance. People can protect their pets from contracting rabies by keeping them up to date on rabies vaccinations and preventing their pets from having contact with wildlife.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife requests the public report any animals showing signs of rabies by calling the department at 1-800-858-1549 or by contacting the agency’s regional biologist for their county.

For more information about injured and orphaned wildlife, visit the department’s website at fw.ky.gov.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources