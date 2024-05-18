Stephens Elementary School dedicates new Outdoor Classroom, provided by Rotary Club of Florence

By Will Baker

“I just really can’t stop smiling,” said Dr. Jim Detwiler, Chief Academic Officer at Boone County Schools. “It warmed my heart to see the representatives of the Rotary Club and the school leadership and the teachers — this partnership doesn’t exist in most places around the country, and it really makes our community unique.”

Detwiler, staff members and students at Stephens Elementary School, and members of the Rotary Club of Florence were on hand to dedicate a new outdoor classroom

“This area was just overgrown with weeds,” said Stephens Principal Eric Blankenship. “Once we had it cleared, the Rotary Club offered to provide benches to create an outdoor classroom.”

A district grant from District 6740 funded the classroom.

“The club used that grant money to purchase benches,” said Rotary Club of Florence President Julie Pile. “It gives students a chance to read, relax, and be part of nature.”

The area, nestled between two wings of the school, has recently been weeded and mulched by staff and volunteers from Lakeside Christian Church.

“It’s rained a lot, and some of the weeds are starting to come back,” said Blankenship. “But that’s okay — it’s outside!”

The classroom has ten benches, which seat up to four students each.

“We just had a fifth-grade class out here to perform their reader’s theatre, and the kids were just smiling and excited. We’ve had different types of presentations where outside organizations such as the 4-H and the Co-Op come in with different presentations, with animals, with plants—anything that needs to be outdoors.”

Blankenship said this is just the first phase of the outdoor classroom.

“Eventually, we’d like to add raised beds to create pollinator gardens, and maybe grow vegetables. Give the kids something they can see grow and change over time.”

He went on to say that Stephens teachers are innovative, but providing them a space outside of the classroom helps keep the students engaged and motivated.

“Real life’s not set in a classroom. So, on days like today, with this beautiful sunshine, we’re able to give them a wide open outdoor space. The wonderful new seating area provided by the Rotary Club of Florence allows the students to get out, move around, and have a unique atmosphere that is free for us to use, still on the school grounds, and safe.”

“We always love anything that has to do with the environment,” said Detwiler. “Making sure students are working with their hands, making things, it’s a really great opportunity for them. It makes me proud of the community.”

Rotary’s motto is service above self, and the Rotary Club of Florence always looks for ways to invest in the next generation of students.

“Rotary has been one of our greatest community partners,” said Blankenship. “We are a true partnership. Our job at the school is to raise the next generation of community members. By partnering with Rotary, not only are we preparing them academically, but also socially. They see the bigger, greater good, and have a sense of community service.”

“That connection is really important,” said Detwiler. “You can see a storyline from when a student enters kindergarten to when they take their first job in the community. That ownership piece is essential for us all to be successful for our students.”

“Schools can’t do everything on their own,” said Pile. “Partnerships like this can create a bond and build a village, connecting our club and club members to the school, so the students know they’re loved, and we want to invest in them.”

That partnership means a lot to Blankenship.

“Whenever we’ve reached out for support with different items, Rotary has stepped up and helped us out. They helped us organize the One to One Reading Program, which helped many of our students who needed a little extra help in reading, and those students are thriving now. Now, with this outdoor classroom, we have another area that gives every student in our building a fun, clean outdoor space where they can learn. We’re here for you, and you’re here for us, and together, we will make the county an even better place.”