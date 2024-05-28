TMU to host two-week Summer Theater Workshop for high schoolers — an all-star cast of teachers await

Thomas More University will be hosting a Theater Workshop for high schoolers this summer. This two-week long workshop will be a fantastic opportunity for students to explore and enhance their performing arts skills in a fun and supportive environment.

The workshop will include instruction in acting, improv, movement, stage combat and more. They’ll have the opportunity to work with TMU faculty and students as well as some of the best performers and teachers in the area.

In addition Broadway veterans Aaron Lavigne, best known for Rent, Spider Man the Musical, and playing Jesus in the national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar and Mia Gerachis from the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and the national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical will be holding a series of masterclasses during the workshop.

Theatre at Thomas More is often described as a “hidden gem” or “the best kept secret” amongst local college programs, but it has a rich history, going back decades, and has produced countless performers, technicians and teachers.

Distinguished alums include Cincinnati Landmark Productions founder and executive director, Tim Perrino and Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers.

At TMU Art, Music, Theatre and Communications are all one department so interdisciplinary collaboration is key.

TMU hopes to bring that to the Summer Theatre Workshop.

Visual artists or musicians who maybe don’t have any experience yet in theatre, but are curious to expand their artistic horizons are encouraged to apply.

The Workshop will run July 8-19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for rising 9-12th graders and will be on campus at TMU.

To register click here: https://bit.ly/TMUWorkshop.

The cost for the two-week workshop is $400, but thanks to a generous alumni donation there are a number of scholarships available. Contact TMU’s Director of Theatre to apply for a scholarship: websterp@thomasmore.edu.