WAVE Foundation to celebrate World Ocean’s Day by hosting the Ohio River Sweep June 8

WAVE Foundation, the nonprofit partner of Newport Aquarium, invites you to celebrate World Ocean’s Day on June 8.

Paycor Stadium will light up blue June 7-9 to celebrate our amazing oceans.

This year’s World Ocean’s Day action theme is Catalyzing Action for Our Ocean & Climate.

“By growing the movement through transformative collaboration, we aim to create not only a healthy blue planet, but also a more just, equitable and sustainable society.”

In conjunction with World Oceans Day, WAVE Foundation is hosting the annual River Sweep on Saturday, June 8 and is looking for volunteers to sign up to help clean the banks along the Ohio River in Newport.

Tricia Watts, Executive Director of WAVE Foundation, says “River Sweep has been happening for decades, and yet litter continues to be a problem. This is a great opportunity to be part of World Ocean’s Day. River Sweep is a great conservation action and a teaching tool. Bring your kids so they can learn why it’s important to not litter and to have respect for our waterways.”

Registration begins at 9 a.m. under the Taylor Southgate Bridge in Newport.

Volunteers will work in groups to pick up trash, junk and debris along the river from 9:45-11:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided afterwards. Each volunteer will get a t-shirt for participating.

All volunteers must register online and fill out a waiver prior to participating. Volunteers under 18 must have a guardian present.

If you live near the Ohio River, but are too far from the Newport Aquarium to volunteer with us, check the ORSANCO River Sweep website to find as area that works for you at http://www.orsanco.org/river-sweep/