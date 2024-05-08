Weight limit reduced on KY 8 bridge; lanes down to two as precaution after deterioration found

Weight limit reduced on Ky. 8 bridge

Lanes down to 2 as precaution after deterioration found

After a recent inspection revealed deterioration, two new restrictions have been posted for the Ky. 8 bridge between Covington and Newport.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced Monday afternoon that the weight limit is being reduced to 12 tons from its already reduced limit of 17 tons and that traffic is being reduced to one lane in each direction.

The bridge remains “safe for vehicles and pedestrians,” KYTC said, saying the moves were a precautionary measure after a recent inspection revealed deterioration in some of its steel.

“KYTC bridge preservation engineer analysis shows the reduced weight limit and traffic changes are needed as a precaution and to prevent further damage until the structure can be repaired,” KYTC’s news release said.

State officials notified Covington and Newport officials, as well as other agencies, on Monday afternoon.

City Manager Ken Smith praised KYTC’s concern for the public’s safety and said the results of the recent inspection lent urgency to the bridge’s replacement, which is in the final stages of the design phase.

“While these new restrictions are just a precaution, there’s no doubt that the old bridge needs replacing, and the sooner the better,” he said.

KYTC said the reduced weight limit will prevent school buses from using the bridge. The crossing’s previous 17-ton reduced weight limit already restricted use by fire trucks, loaded garbage trucks, loaded tractor trailers and Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) buses.

Prohibited vehicles should detour using the Ky. 1120 (11th Street) Bridge crossing between Newport and Covington, or find another alternate route, KYTC said.

Lane changes

The sidewalks on both sides of the bridge will remain open.

Meanwhile, KYTC today restripped the road surface to accommodate these changes on what until today was a three-lane bridge:

• The southernmost lane – which currently carries traffic eastbound from Covington to Newport – is closed.

• Eastbound traffic will now drive in the bridge’s middle lane.

• Westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane and use the northernmost lane, (continuing on to what is Covington’s Fourth Street).

City of Covington