KY Symphony Orchestra announces 30th anniversary Summer Concert Series; mark your calendars

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will offer the 30th Anniversary of their Summer Concert Series with fantastic performances at Devou and Tower Park. Here’s the schedule in advance, so you can get the performances on your schedule:

• Saturday Evenings at 7:30 p.m. in Devou Park: 1 Bandshell Blv. Covington

· Register for concert and weather updates

· Bring blankets, lawn chairs, or picnics

· Suggested $5 donation

· Free parking and TANK shuttles

· For those who wish to avoid crowds, dress rehearsals open at 10 a.m.

• Sunday Evenings at 7:30 p.m. in Tower Park: Cochran Ave Fort Thomas

· Register for concert and weather updates

· Bring blankets, lawn chairs, or picnics

· Suggested $5 donation

· Free Parking

· Program also live-streamed (requires registration)

· What:

• “Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” (Six decades of pop hits)

• 7:30 p.m. July 6 & 7, 2024

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra’s Boogie Band (studio orchestra) starts the 30th-anniversary summer concert series covering five generations of popular music from Elvis to Taylor Swift and top artists/acts from the 1950s – 2020s. Audience participation is assured – with sing-a-longs and dancing for the extended family.

Bring along blankets, lawn chairs, or picnics. For those who wish to avoid crowds, dress rehearsals are open at 10 a.m. (Saturday only) and live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. (Sunday only, registration required) as well. Free parking with TANK shuttles is offered. The summer concert series is free to attend with a suggested $5 donation for those who attend. It is also suggested to register for the event at kyso.org for concert and weather updates.



• “Get Movin’”: Feet Don’t Fail Me Now (1990s Swing Revival Meets 2020s Electro Swing)

• 7:30 p.m. August 3 & 4, 2024

The KSO’s Devou-Doo Daddies bring the 1990s and 2020s swing from across the globe to NKY, with the swing revival sounds of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Squirrel Nut Zippers, and Royal Crown Revue… together with European acts like Cut Capers, Caro Emerald, Atom Smith and more. Get ready to Swing it! Bring along blankets, lawn chairs, or picnics. For those who wish to avoid crowds, dress rehearsals are open at 10 a.m. (Saturday only) and live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. (Sunday only, registration required) as well.

Free parking with TANK shuttles is offered. The summer concert series is free to attend with a suggested $5 donation for those who attend. It is also suggested to register for the event at kyso.org for concert and weather updates.

• POPS, Inc. (Faves of Anderson, Hayman & Mancini)



• 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 & Sept. 1, 2024



Leroy Anderson, Richard Hayman, and Henry Mancini offered the musical “pop” behind Arthur Fielder and the rise and fame of the Boston Pops from 1930-1979. The KSO salutes these composers/arrangers responsible for the rise of pop orchestras worldwide. Who knew the typewriter was a musical instrument? Bring along blankets, lawn chairs, or picnics. For those who wish to avoid crowds, dress rehearsals are open at 10 a.m. (Saturday only) and live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. (Sunday only, registration required) as well.

Free parking with TANK shuttles is offered. The summer concert series is free to attend with a suggested $5 donation for those who attend. It is also suggested to register for the event at kyso.org for concert and weather updates.

