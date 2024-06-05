MIke Tussey: Winners are a breed apart even in marbles or ping pong; they know what it takes

You’ll find winners in politics, athletics, broadcasting, teaching, law enforcement, firemen, and of course – in any profession.

The list goes on and on.

There are winners for accomplishments predicated on not only skill, but preparation, talent and willpower. Then, there are those who become winners via chance or just old fashioned luck. It could be winning the lottery or even split the pot.

However, our society is enamored by the real winners. You know, those who have achieved due admiration through effort, energy, attitude, passion, perseverance and of course – giving that 110%. Winners are recognized by contracts, promotions, medals, trophies and induction into elite Halls of Fame. Sometimes this recognition comes in the form of awards given after the game, the event, the banquet or even after the race. After all, a winner is a victor, a champion, a conqueror or a hero. It could be a team or an individual who earned it all.

ABC television’s “Wide World of Sports debuted in 1961 and lasted to 1997. The shows focused was on athletic competition of all forms. There was a “catchphrase” that was written by Stan Ross that served as the narrative to open the production. The legendary voice was that of host Jim McKay who opened every show with these ever present famous words : “Spanning the globe to bring you the constant variety of sports –the Thrill of Victory..the Agony of Defeat, the human drama of athletic competition.”

From that phrase, we witnessed the very meaning of winning and losing. In 1980, ABBA’s Agnetha Faltskog recorded a top hit entitled “Winner Takes It All” which gave another meaning of winning. A profound fact is that winners always seem to have that “leader” who seemingly takes charge and team members follow thoughts and examples.

One of the greatest leaders of all time is Hall of Fame NFL Coach VINCE LOMBARDI. Lombardi as head coach of the Green Bay Packers led them to 3 straight and 5 NFL championships as well as 2 Super Bowl titles in 1966-67. Obviously, Coach Lombardi knew how to inspire, communicate and get results. He once was quoted with this strong and to the point declaration: “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing!”

As a broadcaster for over six decades, which included years of NCAA Basketball, Professional Baseball and NCAA Football, I witnessed personally how coaches and managers motivated their players complimented by being a tremendous communicator as well. As a manager and coach of young players and men, I personally found great success with the aforementioned skills that yielded great dividends such as winning 2 Kentucky State Championships in AABC Adult League Baseball, 5 league titles in 8 seasons at the Babe Ruth ( 13-15 ) level.

Winners always surround themselves with tremendous leaders, talent and outstanding people. This includes of course, a coaching staff second to none.

On Memorial Day, 345,000 fans packed the annual Indy 500 108th running and watched JOSEF NEWGARDEN win it all for the 2nd year in succession.

Over the years, I have been blessed to have been inducted into three Halls of Fame. When looking at the inductees of any Hall, I humbly noticed that any Hall of Fame is really a haven for winners. Just walking those Hallowed Halls is truly a privilege. It should be duly noted that all winners do not compete on the gridiron, court, field or the pool. There is other competition that involves our communities. The true winners are the citizens and their hometown.

When I was a Police Officer in Ashland, Kentucky, I moved to administration and became responsible for public information, crime prevention and community affairs. In 1984, I entered the city into the National Town Watch Association’s national competition for the Best “National Night Out” celebration in America. The competition included all law enforcement agencies nationwide and their departmental promotions of Neighborhood Watch.

The first few years we earned honorable mention and then in 1988, we were National Runner – Up. Lots of pride that year, but, being 2nd was ok, but nothing like being the National Champion. The following year, I decided to increase community awareness of Neighborhood Watch. For 6 months, our committee which included the city’s key movers and shakers got the job done.

The National Town Watch date for National Night Out was set for Monday, August 7, 1989.

Ashland is blessed with Central Park, a huge community asset that would be the stage to showcase our celebration. To win, we needed a national figure to join us for our NNO celebration while promoting Neighborhood Watch. Kentucky has many key celebrities in all facets of entertainment. However, in the Bluegrass State – its Kentucky Wildcat Basketball. My plan was to invite Kentucky’s new Basketball Coach-RICK PITINO to come to Ashland and be our official spokesperson for APD’S National Night Out. After putting the invitation to the pen and working with UK’s athletic department for quite awhile, Coach Pitino agreed. With Pitino on our team, we were instantly a national contender.

Coach Pitino’s very presence in Central Park would definitely draw the community together for that beautiful evening of August 7, 1989. I developed a skit involving Coach Pitino and McGruff the Crime Dog that would promote Neighborhood Watch while utilizing two small children, Megan Lynch and Sonny Hughes. The skit would begin on the basketball court with McGruff the Crime Dog whispering in Pitino’s ear that it was indeed National Night Out Against Crime all over America! Pitino using his wireless Mic, pleaded to the huge crowd that we needed to protect our two future young Kentucky Wildcats by beginning a Neighborhood Watch all over the city of Ashland right away.

According to the local TV and radio stations that covered it all LIVE, the crowd was in excess of 5,000. This included many civic clubs, the high school band and even Boys and Girl Scouts in uniform. Shortly before the event began; I was interviewed LIVE on WOWK Channel 13 while inviting all surrounding communities to join us and meet Kentucky Coach Rick Pitino. Later, our committee sent our exhibits of video tapes, photos and newspaper clippings to National Town Watch in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania for their consideration.

One week later, National Town Watch Director –Matt Peskin called and congratulated the City of Ashland and the Ashland Police Department as we were indeed the 1989 NATIONAL NIGHT OUT CHAMPIONS. Our promotion of Neighborhood Watch was voted THE BEST in America as we competed with 8,800 cities across America. For the record, runner-up was Orlando, Florida.

In any community, school, university or any league, there are those winners who learned how to win and forgot how to lose.

Looking back over these many 35 years, there were tons of Winners and Champions and you can bet, they will never forget their thrill of victory.

We leave you with this thought from Coach Lombardi : “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.”

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.