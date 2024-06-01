NKU has plenty of chances against No. 1 Tennessee in NCAA opener but Norse can’t make it happen

By Dan Weber

NKyTribune reporter

Against the nation’s No. 1 team in front of a record standing-room-only crowd of 6,396 at Knoxville’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium, the underdog Northern Kentucky Norse gave it a real shot.

And had a shot. From the get-go, which in this first-round NCAA Division I tournament baseball game Friday came on the first at-bat in the game when NKU leadoff hitter Cleary Simpson crushed a home run over the scoreboard in right-center field.

NKU 1, No. 1 Tennessee 0.

For two innings, anyway. And there could have been more as Treyvin Moss followed Simpson’s homer with a sharp double with no outs. So strong was the NKU opening, Tennessee Coach Tony Vitello pulled his starter, Chris Stamos, for a reliever after just one out.

Good move as the long reliever, AJ Causey, came on for 6 2/3 strong innings shutting down the Norse with just two more runs on four hits with nine strikeouts as the Volunteers improved their home record to 36-3 (51-11 overall) with a 9-3 romp over NKU.

The loss sends NKU into a loser’s bracket game Saturday at noon against Southern Mississippi, a loser to Indiana in their Friday game. Tennessee will face Indiana later Saturday.

NKU dropped to 35-23 in its first-ever NCAA Div. I baseball tournament as the result of shaky NKU pitching that gave up three UT home runs after a third inning of three walks and a wild pitch that allowed the Vols to take a 3-1 lead without a hit in that inning. And that was after an unearned run in the second following an outfield misplay.

Careless base-running that saw two Norse picked off – one right before an NKU home run – and the inability to hit with runners in scoring position (NKU was 0-9 there) didn’t help against the nation’s No. 1 team on their field.

Tennessee’s nine runs came on nine hits with those three home runs providing much of the power as the Vols, the only team in the nation with 50 or more wins, added to their 144 home runs for the season.

NKU was its own worst enemy when starter Tanner Gillis, 8-2 coming into this game with three times 72 strikeouts to just 24 walks, had trouble locating the plate early on.

And yet, in the seventh inning, NKU trailed just 6-3 – and it could have been 6-4 without the pickoff before Liam McFadden-Ackman’s home run.

For the game, NKU gave up seven bases on balls to Tennessee’s two while the Norse struck out 11 times to Tennessee’s nine. NKU reliever Nick McClanahan, out of Ryle High School, came on for 3 1/3 strong innings with seven strikeouts.

NKU starting second baseman John Odom had to leave the game after suffering a leg injury sliding into second base in the second inning.

SCORING SUMMARY

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 – 3 6 1

TENNESSEE 0 1 2 3 0 0 1 2 X – 9 9 0

WP: Causey (12-3) LP: Gillis (8-3)

LEADING HITTERS: NKU: Simpson, HR, RBI; Moss 2-3, double; McFadden-Ackman HR; Rowe 2-3, triple. TENNESSEE: Amick, HR, 3 runs; Moore 2-5; Dreiling 3-5, HR, double; Ensley HR.