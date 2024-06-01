NKY Chamber honors Corporex founder Bill Butler with Community Award, citing service, philanthropy

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented Bill Butler with the NKY Community Award at its monthly Eggs ‘N Issues event. Sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, the award is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region in recognition of their positive impact on the community.

Bill Butler is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and Ohio College of Applied Science in engineering. He founded Corporex Companies, LLC in 1965, which has grown from a one-man construction shop to an organization with more than $1B in assets under management and 60+ years of experience in creating world-class hotels, Class A offices, luxury residential and mixed-use developments in more than 22 states across the United States. The organization’s real estate portfolio also includes Ovation located along the Ohio and Licking Rivers in Newport. The 25-acre mixed-use development will grow to include residential units, offices, hotels, retail and entertainment space.



Additionally, Butler sponsored the formation of Eagle Hospitality Properties Trust, a New York Stock Exchange traded entity, where he was Chairman of the Board from inception in 2004 through its sale in 2007. Butler also serves or has served on the boards of United Way of Greater Cincinnati, the Dan Beard Council of the Boy Scouts of America, Thomas More University, the OneNKY Alliance, NKY Chamber of Commerce, and many more.



“Beyond his distinguished professional career, Bill’s influence carries into his civic and community work throughout Northern Kentucky,” said Brent Cooper, President of the NKY Chamber. “He founded the Butler Foundation, which is on a mission to address poverty in our region through education and eliminating obstacles to employment. He also founded Life Learning Center, which offers a more holistic approach to education and care programs for people looking to get back on track and step up to their highest potential professionally and personally. With his drive to help build a better Northern Kentucky, I cannot think of anyone more deserving than Bill to receive this award.”

