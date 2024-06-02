Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects underway this week — beware delays, closures

KYTC District 6 reports on road projects underway. The schedule is below, though inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may occur, so the information is strictly of an advisory nature and is subject to change with no notice.



I-275 DIAMOND GRINDING WEEKLY UPDATE (CAMPBELL/KENTON COUNTY LINE TO U.S. 25 OVERPASS)





I-275 Eastbound:

Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7: right lane(s) closure for saw/sealing operations and signal work. Once the right lane saw/seal operations have been completed, crews will shift to a left lane(s) closure.



I-275 Westbound: Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7: various lanes will be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for a mobile operation as crews install inlaid markers.



NOTE: Nightly lane closures are permitted with this project: a single lane closure at 8 p.m., expanding to a double lane closure beginning at 10 p.m. All lanes must be reopened by 6 a.m. These dates/times are weather permitting. KYTC will advise if any delays are incurred due to inclement weather. Further information regarding this construction project can be located in the Kenton County section of the Roadshow.

I-275 DIAMOND GRINDING WEEKLY UPDATE (HEBRON TO MINEOLA PIKE)



I-275 Westbound: Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7:

• Daytime work: Single left lane closure from KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) exit 2 to exit 4A/4B to KY 212. Single right lane closure from KY 20 underpass to KY 237 (North Bend Road) exit 6A/6B.

• Overnight work: Double left lane closure from KY 20 underpass to KY 237 (North Bend Road) Exit 6A/6B for sawing/sealing operations.

VARIOUS COUNTIES

Beginning Sunday, June 2, Contractors will install wrong-way pavement striping and thermoplastic markings on various interchanges and exit ramps in Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, and Kenton counties in an effort to improve safety.



Current Location of Work:

• I-71 in Carroll County: KY 389 Exit 43 and will work north from there.

• I-75 in Grant County: KY 22 (Broadway Street) Exit 159.



Work will be performed from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Lane closures will be in place during work hours. At locations with three or more lanes, one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained. At locations with two lanes, alternating one-way traffic will be maintained with a flagger on site to direct motorists. Traffic on exit ramps will be maintained at partial-width (10 ft. minimum) lanes.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Project completion is Summer 2024.

Paving operations are in progress. Crews are applying the final surface in the project area. Motorists should expect various lane closures in place throughout the project area. Two-way traffic will be maintained when possible. Additionally, flaggers will be used near the two roundabouts in the project area.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Crews worked on the northbound lanes in this section of I-75 in 2023. In 2024, crews will address the southbound portion of the project. In addition, some remaining work on northbound lanes. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024.

I-75 Southbound Beginning Wednesday, May 1, Crews will be switching traffic to the left side of the southbound lanes through Kenton County. Traffic will then flip to the right side of the southbound lanes in Grant County. During daytime hours, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

I-75 southbound through the project area will be down to a single lane during the overnight working hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Sunday, May 5, to allow crews space to install a concrete barrier. Crews will open a second lane of southbound traffic at 6 a.m. Motorists should expect delays during the overnight hours for the next three nights, and should find an alternate route. Once the barrier wall has been installed, two lanes of traffic will be maintained at all times in the project area. Motorists should expect this traffic configuration to be in place for about one month. Additionally, as of Wednesday, May 1, the weigh station on I-75 southbound north of Crittenden is now closed. The weigh station will be closed for 30 days while crews focus on rehabilitating the outside shoulder, right lane and a portion of the center lane. Upcoming Work: This construction may require a temporary closure of the Crittenden exit (Exit 166) on/off ramps. Additionally, the contractor has indicated there is some minor remaing work to be performed on I-75 northbound in the project area. All items listed “Upcoming Work” have not been scheduled. This information is being provided as a general overview of upcoming project tasks. KYTC District 6 will provide dates and further details for all the items listed above once they’re scheduled by the contractor.

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 18 Burlington Pike – 16.06 – 16.63 mile point – A resurfacing/reconfiguration project on KY 18 from Girard Street to KY 1017 (Turfway Road) is in progress. The project includes various sidewalk repairs, reconfiguring striping for several dedicated turning lanes and resurfacing throughout the project limits. Sidewalk repairs are now complete. Milling and paving operations will begin the week of Tuesday, May 28. Expect an overnight single lane closure between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. This project is one of two resurfacing projects taking place in Florence on KY 18 this year. The first project is taking place from KY 842 (Houston Road) to Girard Street. Due to proximity of both projects, crews may mill/pave within both project limits during overnight working hours.

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 14.5 – 16.08 mile point – A resurfacing project on KY 18 from west of KY 842 (Houston Road) to Girard Street is in progress. Base failure repairs are now complete. Milling and paving operations will begin Tuesday, May 28, requiring an overnight single lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.



• KY 16 (Glencoe-Verona Road) – 0.0 – 2.4 mile point – A resurfacing project on KY 16 from the Gallatin County line to KY 14/491 is in progress. Base failure repairs are complete. Milling/paving operations are currently in progress. A single lane closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with flaggers on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. The project has a completion date of June 30, 2024.

• KY 1925 (Big Bone Road) – 3.1 – 5.0 mile point – A resurfacing project on KY 1925 from Rice Pike to KY 536 (Hathaway Road) is now complete.



• KY 842 (Hopeful Church Road) – 2.8 – 5.0 mile point – A gas main installation project is underway on KY 842 from KY 18 (Burlington Pike) to U.S. 42. Duke Energy will be on-site, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Most work will take place along the sidewalk: sections will be closed as construction shifts to different sections of KY 842. The sidewalks will be temporarily restored as crews complete each section and new sidewalks will be poured once construction is complete. Occasional lane shifts/closures as needed during construction. When lane closures are in place, flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. This project aims to increase reliability of the natural gas system in the area by installing approximately three miles of natural gas main along KY 842. Gas service will not be interrupted during construction. This project has a completion date of June 2025.

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 5.2 – 8.3 mile points – The Boone County Water District is installing a water main on KY 18 from Green Acres Lane to Botts Lane. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Temporary traffic signals will be installed during those hours to direct traffic around the work zone. The signals will be removed at the end of each workday. This project has a completion date of July 2024.





• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-275 from Hebron to Mineola Pike is in progress. The project includes partial/full-depth concrete patching and diamond grinding. Additionally, the KY 3076 (Mineola Pike), KY 212 (Airport Access Road), and KY 237 (Hebron) on/off exit ramps will be resurfaced. The project will require the off-ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) to be temporarily closed on pre-approved scheduled weekends. KYTC will make an announcement via press release/social media ahead of the closure to keep motorists informed, and provide detour information during the closure. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction during the following times: Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. the following Monday.



The contractor will maintain a minimum of two lanes of traffic in each direction at all other times. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.



• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

• Intersection of KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) and Cox Avenue – The entrance to Cox Avenue from KY 236 will be CLOSED for two weeks beginning on Tuesday, June 4. The road will re-open to traffic on Tuesday, June 18. This closure will allow crews to perform soil stabilization work associated with the KY 236 widening project. Message boards are in place to warn motorists of the upcoming closure. This work is weather permitting. DETOUR: access to Cox Avenue will be available from Turfway Road and Jamike Avenue (from Mineola Pike).



• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of Late Summer 2024.

• KY 842 (Weaver Road) – 1.6 – 2.1 mile points – A turn lane and shoulder widening project has begun. Crews are working on KY 842 between Trellises Drive and Constance Road. Crews will work Monday through Friday. This work will require single lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. All lanes will reopen at 3 p.m. The project is expected to be completed July 31, 2024.





BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile points – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of late July 2024.

CAMPBELL COUNTY



• KY 10 (Flagg Springs Pike) – 6.19 – 8.78 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 10 from KY 1996 (Stevens Branch Road) to Sheanshang Road is in progress. Milling is currently underway. Weather permitting, paving operations will begin Tuesday, June 4. A single lane closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic through the work zone. The project has an expected completion date of June 30, 2024.



• Taylor Southgate Bridge – 22.4 – 22.7 mile points – Bridge work on the Taylor Southgate Bridge is underway. Contractors will be replacing a safety cable on both sides of the bridge. This cable is used by bridge inspectors while performing inspections. Work will begin on the northbound side of the bridge with a single lane and sidewalk closure in place during working hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pedestrians may use the southbound sidewalk during this closure. Once northbound work is complete, crews will move the single lane and sidewalk closure to the southbound side of the bridge. Pedestrians may use the northbound sidewalk during this closure. The project is expected to be completed by July 1, 2024.



• KY 6335 (Mary Ingles Highway) – 1.76 – 4.63 mile point – a slide repair project is in progress from Tower Hill Road to KY 445, a total of 2.86 miles. The road will be closed to traffic during the maintenance repairs. The project will entail excavating, installing railroad rails, wall cribbing, adding multiple soil nail walls (retaining walls) to shore up the hillside, reconstructing a shoulder area, removing/replacing pipe, adding culverts, milling/paving and adding guardrail. The project is expected to be completed late June 2024.



CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 1226 – 1.7 – 3.7 mile point – A resurfacing project on KY 1226 from Windy Ridge Road (CR 1201) to U.S. 42 will begin on Monday, May 6. Crews will be on-site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Construction signage will be installed throughout the project area the week of May 6. Guardrail removal/installation will follow then crews will begin milling and paving operations. A single lane closure will be in place during working hours with flaggers on-site to direct motorists around the work zone. Weather permitting, the project has a completion date of June 15, 2024.



• U.S. 42 Bridge over Kentucky River – 5.77 – 5.82 mile points – A bridge inspection will take place on the US 42 bridge over the Kentucky River beginning Monday , June 3. Inspectors will be on-site between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There will be no travel impacts related to the inspection. The inspection is expected to take five working days. Weather permitting, the inspection is expected to be completed Friday, June 7. KYTC will advise if additional days are needed for the inspection.



• KY 36 E – 9.45 – 12.30 mile point – A resurfacing project on KY 36 E from the railroad crossing at KY 36 extending east towards Four Mile Road is now complete.



• KY 36 – 2.182 – 8.132 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 36 from the intersection of Hunter Heights Road to the intersection with U.S. 42. Crews will be working on ditching, drainage, and seeding work between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Temporary traffic signals are in place at both ends of the work zone to direct traffic. The signals will be in operation 24/7. This project is expected to be completed by June 24, 2024. Pavement repairs/operations and oth er improvement items will take place Spring 2024. More information to follow on that work.





GRANT COUNTY

• KY 36 (Stewartsville Road) at Heekin Clarks Creek Road – 12.7 mile point – A bridge maintenance project on KY 36 over Streammill Branch is in progress. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane, and temporary traffic signals will be in place 24/7 until the project is completed. This project is expected to be complete by June 30, 2024.



• KY 36 – 19.07 – 21.05 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 36 from the east end of Lick Creek Bridge to KY 330 will begin Monday, June 3. Contractors will begin working on base failure repairs with milling/paving operations to follow once those repairs cure. The contractor will be on-site from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists should expect single lane closures during these daytime working hours. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic through the work zone. This project has an expected completion date of June 30, 2024.



• KY 36 – 6.45 – 10.57 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 36 from KY 22 to KY 1995 is in progress. Base failure repairs are complete. Crews will begin paving operations on Wednesday, June 5. The contractor will be on-site from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Motorists should expect single lane closures during these daytime working hours. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic through the work zone. This project has an expected completion date of June 30, 2024.

KENTON COUNTY

• KY 2043 (Green Road) – 3.35 – 3.40 mile points – A culvert replacement project on a section of KY 2043 will begin on Monday, June 3. Beginning on Monday, June 3, a road closure will be in place from 3.35 to 3.40 mile points to perform culvert replacement work. This closure will be in place until Thursday, August 15. Local traffic will be maintained until reaching the closure site. Traffic will not be able to continue through the closure. Motorists who use KY 2043 will need to utilize the detour to navigate around the closure area. A signed detour will be in place: KY 2043 to U.S. 25 to KY 16 to KY 2043. The general project area will be in the 12800 block of KY 2043. Message boards will be installed this afternoon, May 24, to notify the public of the upcoming closure.

• KY 1486 (Fowler Creek Road) – 0.76 – 1.27 mile point – A maintenance project on KY 1486 between Stephens Road and Cox Road is underway. KYTC crews will perform a cross culvert repair, mowing, ditching, and other various safety improvements. A temporary road closure will be in place on this section of KY 1486 during working hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. All lanes will reopen at 6 p.m. Residents will have access during the closure. The project is nearing completion. Crews will return to the project site the week of Monday, June 3. Crews expect to have the project completed by Friday, June 7. KYTC will advise if additional work is needed.





• Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25, U.S. 42, U.S. 127) – 13.45 – 13.87 mile points – Crews will be performing routine bridge repairs on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge. The project will consist of replacing joints, sealing joints, repairing steel and approach/truss drainage repairs. The contractor plans to utilize a single lane closure for the majority of the project. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. A ten-day closure of the bridge may be necessary to perform some of the work. This full closure would be permitted beginning on a Friday at 8 p.m. for a period of ten-days, and would reopen to traffic by the second Monday at 5 a.m. The sidewalk will remain open to pedestrian traffic for the duration of construction; however, it may be closed for seven days to perform the required sidewalk repairs. KYTC will advise motorists and pedestrians via press release and social media ahead of any lane, sidewalk or full bridge closure. Message boards will be in place to warn motorists of the upcoming work, and associated lane closures

• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road/Bristow Road) – 0.96 – 2.5 mile points – a widening and safety improvement project on KY 536 is underway. Crews will be working on KY 536 from west of the KY 1303 intersection, to west of Williamswoods Drive. The project includes the following improvements: -Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes, to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency -A multi-use path will be built on both sides of KY 536 to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity -Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work Additionally, two roundabouts will be built to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and increase safety. These roundabouts will be located at the following intersections: -KY 536 and KY 1303 -KY 536 and Hogrefe Road Crews will begin clearing the project area on Monday, April 22. This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone. The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Prior to these occurring, KYTC will send out an updated press release, as well as a post on social media to inform the public. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic pattern changes. The project is expected to be completed Spring 2027.



• I-275 – 77.6 – 82.5 mile points – A diamond grinding project on I-275 from Campbell/Kenton County line to the U.S. 25 overpass is in progress. The project will include diamond grinding and grooving of pavement, crack sealing, cleaning bridge drains and placing permanent striping and pavement markers. Traffic impacts associated with the work:

Contractors will primarily work Sunday night through Thursday night. Other nights will be utilized if weather prohibits work during the weekday. Single lane closure permitted nightly at 8 p.m. Double lane closure permitted nightly beginning at 10 p.m. All lanes must be reopened by 6 a.m.

The contractor will require temporary ramp closures throughout the project area between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. These temporary closures will last about an hour. These short-term closures will be in place to provide crews a safe area to continue working on diamond grinding/grooving through the project area. Message boards will be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming temporary ramp closures.

On/off ramps that could be temporarily closed during overnight working hours: KY 16 (Pride Parkway), KY 17 (Madison Pike), KY 1303 (Turleyfoot Road), and U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway). No work will occur on the following days: Memorial Day Weekend (May 24 – 27, 2024) This project is separate from the other diamond grinding and pavement repair project also taking place on I-275 between the Boone/Kenton County line to west of KY 237 (Hebron Exit). This project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.



• KY 371 (Amsterdam Road) – 5.6 – 6.3 mile points – A gas line project is in progress. Utility crews will be working on Amsterdam Road between Deerfield Drive and Dry Creek Road. Duke Energy crews will be working between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During working hours, a single lane closure will be in place, and flaggers will be used to guide traffic. The project is expected to be completed by Monday, July 1.



• Crescent Ave (City Route) – Transparent noise barriers are being installed along about 1,000 feet of the east side of Crescent Avenue between Fifth and Ninth Streets in Covington. Concrete panels are due to be installed in June. Additionally, the transparent panels beginning in July.





OWEN COUNTY

• U.S. 127 (Main Street) – 13.83 – 14.30 mile points – A resurfacing project on U.S. 127 beginning north of KY 22 extending north to KY 1287 (E Adair Street) is in progress. Paving operations are now complete. Thermo striping will be installed in the coming weeks. This work will require a single lane closure during overnight working hours to mitigate traffic impacts as much as possible. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project has a completion date of June 30, 2024.



• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – A safety improvement project is in progress on KY 22. Crews will be straightening curves and correcting the superelevation of curves that have become flat over time, along with several additional improvements through the project area. Temporary single lane closures may be required from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone. Crews have begun earthwork on the project. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures through the project area.



ROBERTSON COUNTY

• KY 617 (Piqua Kentontown Road) – 1.50 – 5.36 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 617 from KY 1476 (Thomas Pike) extending eastwardly to KY 165 (Blue Lick Pike) will begin on Friday, May 24. Contractors will perform milling operations on Friday, May 24, with paving to follow beginning on Tuesday, May 28. A single lane closure will be in place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flaggers will be on-site to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project has a completion date of June 30, 2024.



• U.S. 62 at North Branch Cedar Creek Bridge Crossing – 4.9 mile point – A bridge replacement project on U.S. 62 will begin on Monday, March 11. The North Branch Cedar Creek crossing will close to traffic on Monday, March 11, and will remain closed for 120 days, while contractors install the new structure. A signed detour will be in place utilizing: KY 1504 (Central Ridge Road) to access U.S. 62 until reaching the work zone. Once the new bridge is complete, crews will remove the detour and open the crossing to traffic, while completing other tasks throughout the project area. The project has a completion date of July 31, 2024.



WORK ZONE TIPS

1. PAY ATTENTION: Don’t text or talk on the phone. Keep both hands on the wheel.

2. DRIVE ALERT: Watch for speed limi t reductions, narrowing lanes, changing traffic patterns and most importantly – workers.

3. Respect posted speed limits.

4. BE PATIENT: Driving 45 mph instead of 55 mph through a 5-mile work zone will only add 1.2 minutes to your trip. Speeding and aggressive driving are major causes of work zone crashes.

5. KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE: Allow space on all sides of your vehicle and maintain a safe following distance. The most common type of work zone crash is a rear-end collision.

6. RESPECT FLAGGERS AND OBEY THEIR GUIDANCE: A flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so a driver can be cited for disobeying the flagger’s directions.

7. FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS ON CONSTRUCTION SIGNAGE: Those signs are carefully selected to give drivers accurate information and important warnings.

