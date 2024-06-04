Southwest launches new nonstop daily service to Nashville’s BNA from CVG

Southwest Airlines is launching nonstop daily service to Nashville, TN (BNA airport) from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), starting today.

According to the flight schedule and with the time zone change, travelers will leave CVG around the same time as they arrive at BNA. The flight is approximately one hour.

This is music to the ears of those who are looking for a convenient travel option to Nashville.

The flight is ideal for:

• Business travel

• Year-around country music getaways and to attend events; the Country Music Association (CMA) Festival starts June 6 in Nashville

• Sporting events including the Cincinnati Bengals at the Titans on December 15

• Those visiting friends and family who live in the Nashville metropolitan area



Southwest also recently expanded its service to Orlando International Airport (MCO), increasing frequency from three times a week to five times a week (Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday).

CVG Airport has the lowest average airfares in the region and has more than 55 nonstop destinations with 14 airlines/tour operators.

CVG