St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky kicks off 26th year of Summer Breeze heat relief program

St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) on Monday kicked of its annual Summer Breeze Program, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Now in its 26th year, Summer Breeze is the only annual heat relief program in Northern Kentucky. Through the program, SVdP NKY provides air conditioning units to neighbors suffering from documented medical conditions or a fan to anyone looking for relief from the summer heat and humidity. Summer Breeze will run through August 31.

“This program plays a vital role in safeguarding the health of our community members as temperatures soar,” affirmed Karen Zengel, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “The ability to furnish these invaluable resources to our neighbors in need is a significant initiative for us as an organization and our community. We deeply appreciate the support that has enabled us to sustain our service to the community.”

Last summer, SVdP NKY provided 287 AC units and fans valued at more than $22,500.

“For the last few months, we have been facing frequent sudden changes in weather and are forecasted to have a hot summer this year,” says Dr. Chaitanya Mandapakala, Medical Director of Chronic Lung Diseases at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “Such conditions cause an increase in breathing problems and other issues in many people, especially those with chronic lung diseases. It is unfortunate that not everyone has access to cool, clean air in hot summers due to several reasons including income inequities and disparities. This could very much lead to worsening of health, hospitalization or other long-term effects in such people. I am thankful for initiatives like St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s annual Summer Breeze Program, which are providing air conditioners and fans to communities in need and saving lives.”

Neighbors who suffer from upper respiratory conditions and need an air conditioner or anyone needing a fan can call SVdP NKY by calling the Assistance Help Line Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 859-341-3219. To learn more about this program and other services SVdP NKY offers, visit their website at www.svdpnky.org.

