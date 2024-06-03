Team of paddlers have embarked on Ohio River Way Challenge, a 10-day expedition headed to Louisville

Staff report

A team of paddlers has embarked on the Ohio River Way Challenge, a 250-mile, 10-day expedition from Portsmouth, Ohio, to Louisville, Kentucky.

This “boatload of knowledge,” retracing a historic 1826 expedition of scholars, includes students and researchers from universities throughout our region. They have a modern-day mission: to showcase the Ohio River’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Along the way, this team of adventurers and academics will moor their 30-foot-long voyageur canoes in river towns large and small before making camp each night, explained Ella Swigler, the lead organizer of the 2024 Ohio River Way Challenge.

“In each community, we’re forging and renewing grassroots partnerships to help address the opportunities and challenges facing river communities.”

The expedition comes at a vital time for the river as a broad coalition of partners advocates for a federal restoration initiative for the Ohio River Basin.

“Now is the time for the Ohio River,” continued Swigler, noting the importance of evidence-based research and of changing the public narrative around the river.

Dr. David Wicks, Chair of River City Paddle Sports and Vice Chair of the Ohio River Way, co-founded the annual event.

When asked about the purpose of the paddle, Wicks explained, “As we float down this majestic river, we’re shining a light on the tapestry of vibrant culture, untold stories and ecological wonders that weave the fabric of the Ohio River Way. If you’re looking for an adventure, you don’t have to look far from home. The Ohio is right here.”

“We can’t wait to immerse ourselves in the awe-inspiring beauty and rich history of the river,” said Brewster Rhoads, chair of the Ohio River Way. “Together, we can celebrate the Ohio River Way of Life and work to improve the quality of life in communities up and down the river.”

The group launched in Portsmouth during the town’s inaugural P’Town Float and will pitch their tents in 10 communities before arriving in Louisville.

This is their schedule:

• June 3: Stay in Maysville

• June 4: Stay in Augusta

• June 5: Stay at Thomas More University Biology Field Station

• June 6: Stay in Cincinnati

• June 7: Stay in Rising Sun

• June 8: Stay in Vevay

• June 9: Stay at Payne Hollow with dinner in Madison

• June 10: Stay at 18-mile island with dinner in Westport

• June 11: Arrive in Louisville

This volunteer-led expedition has been made possible thanks to the hospitality of local river towns and generous sponsorships.

The 2024 Ohio River Way Challenge’s presenting and S\supporting sponsors include A New Vision of Health, the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, Interact For Health, and Rainbow Blossom Natural Food Markets.

Sponsorships like these have also made it possible for students to attend for free. With paddlers from the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville, Shawnee State University, and Western Kentucky University, the event encourages research on the health of the river and its surrounding communities.

The Ohio River Way Challenge is organized by River City Paddle Sports in partnership with the Ohio River Way, both 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations. The mission of River City Paddle Sports is to expand community access to paddle sports through education, outreach and competition.

The Ohio River Way is pursuing an Ohio River Valley renowned for its vibrant communities, opportunities for adventure and high quality of life.