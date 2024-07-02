All-state high school golfer would like to get her senior season started later than planned

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports reporter

Last summer, the Cooper High School girls golf team opened the season without Reagan Ramage in the lineup because the first-team all-state nominee qualified to play in the prestigious U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.



Ramage’s senior season could start out the same way if she’s one of the top three scorers in a U.S. Women’s Amateur region qualifier on July 11 at Walnut Grove Country Club in Ohio.

“I feel pretty confident,” she said of next week’s qualifier. “Since last year I have really gained some yards off the tee and have improved my short game.”

Ramage was co-medalist in last year’s qualifier on that same course. She shot 2-under 70 with birdies on the last two holes lifting her to the leaderboard’s top spot.

At the Amateur, the teenage newcomer shot rounds of 74 and 76 for a 10-over 150 total on the Bel-Air Country Club course in Los Angeles. But she didn’t make the cut for the match play rounds that determine the champion.

Over the last two months, Ramage competed in the American Junior Golf Association’s Kenton County Junior Open and the Kentucky Golf Association Women’s Stroke Play Championship.

At the AJGA Open, she was among the leaders after shooting a 1-under 72 in the first round and ended up placing 12th.

“I had a solid first day but really struggled with my short game,” Ramage said. “Afterwards, I’ve been working really hard on that aspect of my game and it has really helped.”

In June, Ramage had a much better two-round performance during the Kentucky Golf Association Women’s Stroke Play Championship at Elizabethtown Country Club. She was a first-round leader with a 3-under 69 and finished with an even-par 72 to take home the runner-up trophy.

When she does return to high school golf, Ramage hopes to lead Cooper to its fifth consecutive Region 7 team championship and a return trip to the state tournament in her final season.



“I’m really excited about this high school season,” she said. “I’m sad some of my prior teammates won’t be there with me but the girls from the jayvee (junior varsity) have put in some good work and I’m excited to see them out there with me.”

At last year’s state tournament, Ramage placed fourth on the leaderboard to earn first-team all-state honors and Cooper was third in the team standings.

But two of the top four golfers on that team graduated. Eva Maley was recruited by Northern Kentucky University and Kendall Brissey will begin her college career at Indiana Wesleyan.

This past winter, Ramage verbally committed to Western Kentucky University.

During the 2023-24 fall and springs seasons, the Hilltoppers golf team had two victories and nine top-three finishes in 10 tournaments under head coach Adam Gary.

“Western Kentucky was just all around my favorite school. I liked everything about it and it just feels like home,” Ramage said.

“Coach Gary is an amazing guy and I’m so excited for my upcoming years there. I plan to be the best teammate both on and off the course that I can be.”