Ambrose Property Group announces plans for new Cincinnati Logistics Park-Airport West in Burlington

Ambrose Property Group on has announced plans for the Cincinnati Logistics Park – Airport West (CLP-AW) in Burlington.

Located west of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) along Interstate 275 at the brand-new Graves Road interchange, the park is configured for bulk distribution and local and regional distribution. It will feature four Class A industrial buildings.

Development on Buildings I and II began earlier this month. Building I is 260,000 square feet and Building II is 246,000 square feet. Both buildings can be demised to accommodate tenant requirements as low as 40,000 square feet. They will be available for tenant fixturing in Q1 2025, with anticipated building completion in Q2 2025. Both buildings will seek LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification through the U.S. Green Building Council.



“We are excited to continue expanding Ambrose’s portfolio in the Cincinnati market,” said Ambrose Vice President of Development and Midwest Market Officer Stephen Lindley. “Cincinnati Logistics Park – Airport West is a great opportunity for modern logistics users, offering easy access to three interstates by means of I-275 and close proximity to the 7th largest cargo airport in North America.”



Strategically situated in the heart of the Midwest, Cincinnati Logistics Park – Airport West offers immediate access to I-275 via the new interchange at Graves Road, from which building users can easily access Interstates 71, 74 and 75. The park is located just six miles west of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, which is home to several freight and cargo companies, including DHL, FedEx and Amazon Air. The Amazon Air Hub at CVG covers more than 1,000 acres with 2.6 million square feet of facilities and up to 100 aircraft parking positions.



The general contractor for the buildings is Bristol General Contractors. Design partners are ATA Beilharz Architects and The Kleingers Group. The Colliers Cincinnati Industrial Team led by John Gartner will handle marketing and leasing for the park. Ambrose has partnered with JPMorganChase on the construction loan. Ambrose’s total investment in the development of Cincinnati Logistics Park – Airport West is expected to exceed $100 million.

Ambrose Property Group