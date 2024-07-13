Angler who mentors someone new to fishing will land kayak prize package from KY Fish and Wildlife

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources encourages experienced anglers to introduce new people this summer to the fun of fishing, and is hosting a “Mentor to Win” contest to bolster the effort.

Fishing is one of America’s favorite pastimes, available to everyone regardless of age, background and experience level. It is one of the easiest recreational sports to enter and Kentucky abounds with water bodies that offer excellent fishing opportunities year-round.

“Offering our annual fishing mentor contest is just one way we help the public learn about and participate in fishing across the state,” said Easton Copley, a conservation educator with the department. “We hope the kayak prize package will entice seasoned anglers to introduce others to the fun and relaxation that comes with the sport.”

Free to enter, and open to anyone licensed to fish in Kentucky for the 2024-2025 license year, the contest winner will receive a new kayak, paddle, personal flotation device (PFD) and two spinning rod and reel combos.

Anglers 16-years-old and older can mentor a new angler, also age 16 or older, at least one time this summer through August 31 to be eligible for the prize package. Both mentor and mentee must possess a valid Kentucky fishing license for their outing. The new angler must have never purchased a Kentucky fishing license or must have not purchased an annual Kentucky fishing license in the last three years.

The mentor will use the MyProfile portal on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website to enter the name and identification number of the person that they took fishing. Mentors can enter as many times as they like by taking multiple people fishing.

Complete contest details are available on the department’s website.

“Fishing is accessible and uncomplicated, so anyone interested in giving it a go doesn’t have to wait for a mentor,” Copley said. “The department’s website and Fish Boat KY app are great resources for someone getting started, and we work with communities across the state to provide quality fishing opportunities for residents.”

The more than 40 Fishing in Neighborhood (FINs) lakes located across the commonwealth provide excellent fishing close to home. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife offers a number of educational courses throughout the year such as Hook and Cook workshops to provide hands-on instruction to new anglers.

Many additional digital resources are available on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Fishing landing page, from a quick start guide to Recreational Fishing to taking someone fishing and finding places to fish. The Fish Boat KY app is available for both Apple and Android phones, and fishing advice and stories from seasoned pros will help guide new and experienced anglers alike.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources