Art After Hours returns to CCPL Carrico/Fort Thomas branch July 26 with 18 regional artists

Art After Hours will return to the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch on Friday, July 26 from 7-9 p.m. with 18 featured regional artists.

Patrons can look forward to a delightful evening of art, food from Kate’s Catering and live music by Ricky Nye, Inc. Fort Thomas Florist will provide flower arrangements.

Art After Hours is the perfect way to cool off from summer heat and take in artwork in an array of mediums and styles. Selected artwork will be available for purchase.

“Art is meant to be shared. While each artist pulls from themselves to make art that represents their individuality, connection drives creativity,” said Amy Carroll, CCPL programming ans community engagement manager. “Having spaces where artists can see and be inspired by each other’s work is important. Especially in an age where so much influence comes from the digital world, it’s important to see what other artists are doing in this community.”

Displayed artists will include Bill Dirkes, Billy Tackett, Carole Winter, Charie Fischer, Claire Long, Connie Springer, Everage King, Jerry Warner, Joan Abraham, Margie Lakeburg, Joshua and Marie Hamaker, Mary Moran, Nicole Kessel, Tina Tepe, Sharmon Davidson, Steve Kosztala, Chris Rust and Sherry Perry.

“My goal each year is to have something for everyone,” said Carroll. “Whether you like modern art, landscapes, pottery, or something else, I want there to be something that speaks to everyone who walks through the door.”

Tiny Art Show

Patrons can also display miniature art of their own at Art After Hours. Tiny Art Show participants can create imaginative works on a 3” x 3” canvas, which they may display at Art After Hours.

Art After Hours attendees will vote for the Best Overall and Best for Summer Reading theme (Adventure Begins at the Library) in each age category.

Winners receive a Michael’s gift card. Create a canvas at home (and submit it by July 23) or attend one of the following programs:

• Teen Tiny Art Show: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Register.

• Adult Tiny Art Show: 2 & 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Register for one time only.

• Children Tiny Art Show: 4 p.m. Monday, July 22. No registration is required.

Campbell County Public Library