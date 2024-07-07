CBC program on ‘Bourbon: Economic Impact’ in NKY features Jack Mazurak of KDA

The Covington Business Council will present “Bourbon: The Economic Impact of the Alcohol Industry in NKY” at its monthly meeting Thursday, July 25, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Grand Events Center.

Guest speaker will be Jack Mazurak, director of Governmental & Regulatory Affairs of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association who will be speaking about Bourbon, its regional impact, tourism, production, and future on the 25th anniversary year of the formation of the Commonwealth’s Bourbon Trail.

He will also moderate a panal discussion with local industry experts.

As the in-house lobbyist for the Kentucky Distillers’ Association in Frankfort, Jack Mazurak works to modernize spirits laws and regulations while protecting and growing Kentucky’s signature Bourbon industry.

He previously served multiple Kentucky governors as a director and executive director of marketing and public relations at the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

That background provides him perspective, experience and motivation to work with governments at all levels to further position Kentucky Bourbon to create new jobs, investment, tourism and local vibrancy in rural and urban communities statewide.

As native of rural Upstate New York, Mazurak reported on business and government for newspapers there and in Jackson, Miss., before working in public affairs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Through those experiences, he developed a deep understanding of how businesses, governments, public and private institutions should collectively improve education, health, incomes, job opportunities and quality of life.

To register for this program, click here.