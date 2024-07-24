Covington begins annual resurfacing project that will include work in 17 neighborhoods across city

All or part of 32 streets in Covington are getting a smoother surface.

Over 52,000 square yards of asphalt will be laid one and a half inches thick on the streets as part of two contracts totaling $774,287.15 with Riegler Blacktop Inc. and Eaton Asphalt.

The work will begin this week and take a couple of months, depending on the weather, said Bill Matteoli, assistant director of Covington’s Public Works Department.

“We know there are a number of streets that need attention, and we tackle quite a few each year,” Matteoli said. “We’re about to make a lot of drivers happy.”

Independent engineers rated the condition of the City’s streets. This year’s list includes streets from 17 neighborhoods and includes those deemed in the worst condition and that get the most traffic, Matteoli said.

The Covington Board of Commissioners on July 16 approved the separate contracts, which have different sources of funds.

The contract with Eaton Asphalt, for $428,564.20, is funded by Covington’s state Municipal Road Aid allocation. The contract with Riegler, for $345,722.95, is paid by federal Community Development Block Grant funds. Each company submitted the lowest bid for its contract.

Each contract will cover all or parts of 16 streets. The list of streets include locations in the neighborhoods of Austinburg, Eastside, Historic Licking Riverside, Kenton Hills, Latonia-Milldale, Latonia-Rosedale, Lewisburg, MainStrasse Village, Monte Casino, Old Town/Mutter Gottes, Peaselburg, Ritte’s East Latonia, Seminary Square, South Covington, Wallace Woods, West Latonia, and Westside.

Parking will be restricted at times during the repaving. Signs will be posted ahead of time and affected residents should also receive notices through the mail.

In alphabetical order, here are the streets to be paved:

• Aberdeen Avenue, from Southern Avenue to West 28th Street.

• Bakewell Street, from West 8th Street to West 9th Street.

• Berry Street, from Banklick Street to Locust Street.

• Byrd Street, from Greenup Street to Kendall Street.

• Catalpa Street, from East 24th Street to Madison Avenue.

• Delmar Place, from Eastern Avenue to Oakland Avenue.

• Frazier Street, from East 33rd Street to East 32nd Street.

• Garrard Street, from Riverside Drive to East 2nd Street.

• Greer Avenue, from West 7th Street to West 8th Street.

• Hanser Drive, from Monte Lane to Highland Avenue.

• May Street, from West 16th Street to West 17th Street.

• Owings Court, from Brandtly Ridge to the cul-de-sac.

• Pearl Street, from East 20th Street to East 18th Street.

• Pleasant Street, from Wheeler Street to Garrard Street.

• Russell Street, from West 4th Street to West 6th Street.

• Scott Boulevard, from Sterrett Avenue to the split.

• Southpointe Lane, its entire length.

• Trevor Street, from Scott Boulevard to Greenup Street.

• West Robbins Street, from Banklick Street to Russell Street.

• Western Avenue, from Devou Drive to Lewis Street.

• East 2nd Street, from Greenup Street to Garrard Street.

• East 16th Street, from Oakland Avenue to Maryland Avenue.

• East 18th Street, from Scott Boulevard to Greenup Street.

• East 20th Street, from Garrard Street to Greenup Street.

• East 35th Street, from Decoursey Avenue to Lincoln Avenue.

• East 36th Street, from Decoursey Avenue to Lincoln Avenue.

• East 41st Street, from Huntington Avenue to Decoursey Avenue.

• West 8th Street, from Willard Street to Greer Avenue.

• West 15th Street, from Holman Street to Russell Street.

• West 19th Street, from Jefferson Avenue to near Russell Street.

• West 31st Street, from Rogers Street to Caroline Street.

• West 38th Street, from Winston Highway to its western end.

