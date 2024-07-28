Dan Weber Just Sayin’: Sorrell Golf Outing, Todd Svoboda offer opportunities for support

What they’ve done for the past 17 years now could not be more triumphant over the tragic. Since 2008, Covington Catholic assistant basketball coach – and former player – Steve Sorrell and wife, Terri, have awarded more than $166,250 in scholarships in the name of their late daughter, Kelsey, for local students who could use a little financial aid.

They’ll be doing it again this year with the annual Kelsey Ann Sorrell Golf Outing at Kenton County Golf Course Saturday, Aug. 3.

“We cannot believe this is our 17th year hosting the KAS Outing,” the Sorrells say in their invitation to join them this week to celebrate the life and spirit of their daughter, lost tragically in an auto accident.

“Your love, generosity, and support have been nothing short of amazing and a tremendous help to us,” they say. “Just your presence at Kelsey’s Outing demonstrates how much you care, and we appreciate that. We are asking for you to join us in celebrating the life of our Kelsey on August 3rd of this year. We are choosing to honor her life, spirit and memory through this fundraising event that will benefit deserving high school age boys and girls.”

Charlie Bihl, one of this year’s recipients who will use the award to “fund part of my education at Saint Henry District High School” says he will “strive to become more like Kelsey every day.”

“Kelsey’s passions included family, friends, children and the education she received at St. Henry Grade School, Notre Dame Academy and the University of Kentucky,” the Sorrells say as the reason for establishing the KAS Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Saturday’s best ball shotgun start tees off at 4 p.m. with dinner and social following at 7.

Teams can consist of up to 10 players with alternating shots. Entries will be accepted through Friday although the earlier the better.

For more information on reserving a playing spot or offering a prize for auction or sponsorships – hole sponsorships are $100 – call Steve at 513-532-7645 or email StevenRobertSorrell@gmail.com.

HELP KEEP NKU/UK HOOP HERO SVOBODA GOING

Todd Svoboda has the most unusual of college basketball stories. A star at NKU for three seasons, the 6-foot-9 Cincinnati Princeton alum transferred to UK in a cooperative five-year chemical engineering program between UK and NKU. At UK, Todd became something of a “folk hero” in Lexington as a walk-on contributor for Rick Pitino’s 1993 Final Four team.

An active and athletic big guy who averaged 18.1 points a game and 10.9 rebounds a game as a junior and Ken Shields’ first-ever NKU recruit, Svoboda also won a Horizon League tennis title.

And for years, now as a 52-year-old engineer with East Kentucky Power Co-Op in Winchester, he kept active as a bike rider, runner, pickle ball player, swimmer, you name it, Todd did it.

He did it even after being diagnosed with osteosarcoma, requiring a right knee prosthesis that suffered a major infection recently, requiring amputation above the knee two weeks ago. But his family and friends, led by his wife Franci, do not want to see Todd slow down.

That’s why they’ve set up a Gofundme page (Fundraiser by Malcolm Jennings: Support Todd Svoboda’s Journey to Recovery to underwrite the costs of the latest, most technologically up-to-date prosthetic leg to keep Todd going full speed.

The goal was $30,000 and they’ve already reached $29,453 from 255 donors that will enable Todd to get the best available prosthesis for his athletic endeavors while retrofitting his home with handrails, ramps and bathroom fixtures.

Contact Dan Weber at dweber3440@aol.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @dweber3440