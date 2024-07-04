DOCJT celebrates 27 graduates of Public Safety and Dispatch Academy Class 158

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) has announced 27 dispatchers from across the state graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy, including one from Boone County.

“Thank you for stepping up to serve the citizens of the commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “You are the lifeline to those who are experiencing the roughest moments of their lives.”

Dispatch basic training is mandatory for any sworn or civilian employee who will dispatch law enforcement officers by radio at a Criminal Justice Information Systems agency. Graduates of the academy have successfully completed a highly structured and comprehensive curriculum to satisfy mandated training requirements. The graduates of Class 158 received 164 hours of academy instruction to satisfy these requirements over four weeks. Major training areas included identifying the role and responsibilities of the dispatcher, correcting phone and radio procedures, handling emergency and non-emergency calls for service, using emergency medical dispatch protocols and using the state and national criminal databases.

“I am proud of your accomplishments while at the academy,” DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek said. “Your four weeks of training have laid a solid foundation for a rewarding career for years to come. I wish you the best of luck in your careers.”

DOCJT is a state agency located on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation.

Class 158 graduates and their agencies are:

• Danny L. Abdon Jr., Greenup County E-911

• Will R. Altmeyer, Marion-Crittenden County E-911

• Alicia Ryan Bales, Clinton County Emergency Services

• Darneisha D. Barnwell, Madison County E-911

• Carrie Bradshaw, Bowling Green Police Department

• Cierra Crocker, Elizabethtown Police Department

• Shania M. Eagles, Webster County 911

• Dixie L. Edwards, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office

• Kaitlyn Haney, Montgomery County 911

• Noah Jackson, Murray Police Department

• Lisa Kell, Murray Police Department

• Candence R. Kirby, Western Kentucky University Police Department

• Joseph Ethan Meredith, Edmonson County E-911

• Maria E. Montes, Jessamine County 911

• Bailey M. Mullens, Adair County 911

• Tonya Dermon-New, Carrollton Police Department

• Aaron Ochsenbein, Blue Grass Airport Department of Public Safety

• Seth D. Ousley, Morehead State Police Department

• Chelsie A. Parsons, Greenup County E-911

• Savannah Ringenberg, Jessamine County 911

• Olivia Harris Stephenson, Boone County PSCC

• John-Paul C. Summerall, Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office

• Candi Taylor, Lebanon Police Department

• Morgan Reigh Turner, Lawrenceburg Police Department

• Dylan T. Walter, Nelson County E-911

• Bobbie Jo. Wilkinson, Hopkinsville Police Department

• Drew Willett, Henderson ECC

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police and airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

