Domestic violence is a reality for thousands of adults, children across Kentucky; how to get help

By Courtney Downs

Kentucky Youth Advocates

In June, the second annual Statewide Domestic Violence Data Report was published, detailing a devastating reality for thousands of adults and children across the Commonwealth.

Domestic violence is “a systematic pattern of power and control that’s perpetrated by one intimate partner against another.” It’s the willful use of a range of abusive behaviors that can include being:

• isolated from family and friends

• threatened with weapons

• coerced into committing crimes or engaging in other activities against their will

• denied access to their money or transportation

• physically and/or sexually abused

Some key takeaways from the 2023 report:

• The rates of physical violence, sexual violence, and/or stalking were relatively unchanged from 2022, with 32.9% of men and 44.5% of women experiencing DV and its related impacts. • A state-by-state comparison of domestic violence rates shows that the rates of violence against women in Kentucky continues to be one of the highest in the country. • As a result of Senator Westerfield’s SB 271 (2022), the Department for Community Based Services created a data indicator on the presence of intimate partner violence and added it as a required question for all child welfare intake screens. This newly acquired data shows that between April 2023 and December 2023, there were 26,582 unique reports of alleged child abuse where there were also allegations of domestic violence.

Data from the U.S. Department of Justice shows that just over half (53.8%) of all violent incidents of domestic abuse are reported to the police, supporting the assertion that “the true prevalence and impact of domestic violence goes far beyond the scope of the data captured within this report.”

It’s understandable if the magnitude of this report feels overwhelming – it’s hard to think about the people in our lives who make up this data. However, the more we know about the scope of the problem the better equipped we are to meet the needs of survivors and their children, hold abusers accountable, challenge the societal norms that perpetuate the cycle of violence, and advocate for policy and practice changes that can reduce (and eventually end) domestic violence in Kentucky.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or dating violence, you’re not alone.

Support and resources are available anywhere in the state.