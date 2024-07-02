Enzweiler Building Institute receives $500,000 from Drees Foundation to support training efforts

The Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) hans announces a donation of $500,000 from the Drees Homes Foundation.

The endowed contribution will support workforce development efforts at EBI, bolstering its mission to provide training and education in the construction trades.

The Drees Homes Foundation, known for its commitment to enhancing communities and supporting workforce readiness, recognizes the critical role that EBI plays in preparing individuals for successful careers in the construction industry. This generous donation will enable EBI to continue offering cutting-edge programs and resources that meet the growing demand for skilled trade professionals.

“We are deeply grateful to the Drees Homes Foundation for their incredible support,” said Brian Miller, president of the Enzweiler Building Institute and Executive Vice President of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “This donation is a game-changer for us, ensuring that our facilities remain state-of-the-art, and our operations can expand to accommodate more students. It’s a powerful endorsement of our mission and the importance of equipping the next generation with the skills needed to thrive in the construction trades.”

With its main campus located in Erlanger at 2751 Circleport Drive and second location at 3923 Winston Avenue in Covington, EBI has been at the forefront of vocational training in the region, providing hands-on education and certifications in various construction disciplines. The funding from the Drees Homes Foundation will be used to upgrade and maintain facilities, enhance operational capabilities, and support the development of new programs that reflect the evolving landscape of the construction industry.

“The Drees Homes Foundation is proud to support the Enzweiler Building Institute and their vital work in workforce development,” said Barbara Drees Jones, president of the Drees Homes Foundation. “We understand the importance of skilled trade professionals in building strong, sustainable communities. By investing in EBI, we are investing in the future of the construction industry and the many individuals who will find fulfilling careers within it.”

The donation arrives as EBI continues to expand its reach and impact across the region. It will facilitate the growth of training opportunities, ensure that equipment and facilities remain up-to-date, and provide a stable foundation for ongoing and future initiatives aimed at workforce development.

For more information about the Enzweiler Building Institute please visit www.BuildingInstitute.com.

