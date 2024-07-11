Fancy Farm making plans for political stump speaking; 144th picnic set for August 3

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

It is less than a month away from the 144th annual Fancy Farm Picnic and political stump speaking at St. Jerome’s Roman Catholic Church in that small Western Kentucky community on Aug. 3, which serves as the unofficial kickoff to the fall campaign.

Some of the speakers for the Saturday afternoon event have already committed to appearing, while festival organizers are still working to add to the present lineup that has already been confirmed. Among those planning to be there are the local candidates:

Second District State Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield, and the person who beat him in the May primary, Kim Holloway, R-Mayfield, who has no Democratic opponent in November. Also, First District State Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, who is also unopposed in November, will speak.

First District Congressman James Comer, R-Paducah, and his Democratic opponent, Erin Marshall of Frankfort, have committed. The 1st District was changed by the General Assembly to stretch from Western Kentucky to Frankfort two years ago.

Two of the five Republican Constitutional offices – Attorney General Russell Coleman and Commissioner of Agriculture Jonathan Shell – have also confirmed their attendance. The other three, State Auditor Allison Ball, Secretary of State Michael Adams, and State Treasurer Mark Metcalf, have not yet made their intentions known.

Both candidates for the state Court of Appeals bench will speak, Lisa Payne Jones of Owensboro, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in April, and her challenger Jason Shea Fleming of Crofton.

Both sides of the proposed Constitutional Amendment on school choice appearing on the November ballot will be represented, State Rep. Suzanne Miles, R-Owensboro, will speak in favor, while Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, will speak in opposition.

There has been no response yet on whether Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on their Fancy Farm plans, nor from Kentucky’s two U.S. Senators, Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville, and Rand Paul R-Bowling Green, although the Senate has been known to meet into early August, so their appearances will likely be confirmed at the last minute.

Organizers say they continue to be in discussion with surrogates in the Presidential race, as well as other who have not formally committed.

Thousands of people head to the Graves County community annually, where they enjoy west Kentucky barbeque, play games, and, of course, listen to the political stump speeches.