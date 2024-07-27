Former football player has “fallen in love” with soccer as events coordinator for FC Cincinnati team

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune contributor

Heavily involved with football throughout his high school and college years, Justin Merkle said he had never watched a full soccer match until he became events coordinator for FC Cincinnati two years ago.

Now the Fort Thomas native finds himself fully immersed in the Major League Soccer franchise that ranks among the league’s top 10 in total attendance.



“I’ve fallen in love with the sport and everything we’ve hosted at TQL Stadium,” Merkle said. “My role with FC Cincinnati aims to help coordinate all the events that take place in the stadium whether it be our team playing in front of 25,513 fans or a meeting with 15 people.”



Long before he was coordinating soccer matches, Merkle spent most of his days on the football field. In high school, he solidified his spot as an offensive lineman for the Highlands Bluebirds, a team with a rich tradition.



Highlands offered the perfect environment for Merkle to develop his skills and knowledge of the game while playing in a lineup stacked with talent.



“I still hold on to the memories that will last a lifetime playing together with my friends on the line,” he said. “Being on the offensive line taught me how to work together as a unit and not solely focus on yourself.”



Merkle didn’t get an opportunity to play football in college, but he found a way to stay in the game.

“I decided I wanted to be an equipment manager my senior year,” he said. “I knew I wouldn’t have a playing career in football, but I wanted to continue working in the sport. Working with equipment allowed me to keep close to the sport while still focusing on my future goals.”

Merkle enrolled at the University of South Carolina to pursue a degree in sports and entertainment management. In January of his freshman year, he became an equipment manager for the Gamecocks football team.

“As an equipment manager, you had a similar class schedule to players … it taught me how to manage my time and still find the little things in life that bring me joy,” he said.

After getting his college degree, Merkle landed a job with FC Cincinnati in 2022 even though he had no background in soccer. Fortunately, he adapted to the game fairly quickly. FCC had a breakout season in 2023 and finished on top of the MLS standings.

During home matches, Merkle and fellow staff members work to ensure a positive fan experience at TQL Stadium. Behind the scenes, he manages the ins and outs of everything off the pitch.

Merkle’s football background helped prepare him for the job. As an offensive lineman, he made plays that often went unnoticed. In college, he logged countless hours on the sidelines helping the team.

FC Cincinnati is one of the top teams in the MLS again this season. The owners of TQL Stadium have also gotten into the entertainment business. Merkle has been s an event coordinator for major concerts held there, including The Who and most recently Kenny Chesney this past June.

“The biggest appeal to my job is getting to host an event and see all the smiling faces of people enjoying it,” Merkle said. “It truly is a wonderful feeling to see people enjoy all of the hard work you put in.”