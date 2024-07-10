Friends of the Campbell County Public Library seeking applications for new board members

The board of directors of the Friends of the Campbell County Public Library is accepting applications for new members.

Applications will be accepted until Aug. 2. Successful applicants will be elected at the general membership meeting scheduled for Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Callahan Community Center, located at 322 Van Voast Ave. in Bellevue.

Applicants must be current members of the Friends. If elected, the board term will begin on Jan. 1, and end on Dec. 31, 2028.

Those interested can download and fill out the application at cc-pl.org/friends.

Friends of the Campbell County Public Library