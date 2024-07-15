In the wake of the mass shooting, ION Center is ‘always there’ if you need to reach out for help

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

As our community is reeling in the wake of a mass shooting in Florence, we are reminded that such a tragic event has many more ‘victims’ than those directly involved. There are friends and friends of friends, and acquaintances, and relatives and distant relatives, and schoolmates and more who are suffering — and who may need help.

Christy Burch of the ION Center is reminding everyone that the ION Center and its expert, caring staff is always there to provide support.

“This is an amazing community,” Birch said, “and people do reach out to help and provide support. We are here to help anyone impacted — in any way — by this unspeakable tragedy.”

The community has reached out — churches held vigils, schools offered counseling, and neighbors helped neighbors.

Chase Garvey, 21, who subsequently committed suicide, was responsible for the shootings at a birthday party in a private home in Florence. Seven adults suffered gunshot wounds, four died, and the three wounded were hospitalized. Garvey was not invited to the party but was apparently motivated by anger related to a relationship with one of the party’s guests. He had a police record involving sexual assault (amended to “unlawful transaction with a minor”), probation violations, and more — but served very little time in jail. The investigation is continuing.

“Every act of violence is serious,” said Burch. “We see the consequences every day. Intimate partner violence happens too frequently. This mass shooting has a link to intimate partner violence.

“We are here to support the victims — whoever they are. And help the community understand the signs, so we can keep it from happening in the first place.”

Kentucky has the second-highest rate of domestic violence in the country — with 45.3% of women and 35.5% of men experiencing it, according to the state’s recent domestic violence report.

Burch emphasizes that you don’t have to be directly impacted. You may just need to reach out. To talk to someone.

“You don’t have to do this alone,” she said. “ION Center is here to help.”

The hotline — accessible 24/7 — is 859-491-3335 and you can call or text — and always get a response. ION’s services are free of charge — and there is no wait list.

The ION Center was founded in 1976 to provide services to survivors of power-based personal violence in the NKY, Buffalo Trace and Greater Cincinnati areas. Throughout the years, it has operated under several names — including The Rape Crisis Center of NKY and the Women’s Crisis Center.

The growing normalization of violence prevention programs helped bring discussions of power-based personal violence to the forefront — and illuminated a much more pervasive program which encouraged the organization to reach out more effectively to the survivors of all identities who live here.

So, a new chapter was added to its 45-year story — and its name was changed to the ION Center to reflect all it does — preventION, interventION, compassION, collaboratION, inclusION, protectION, and transformatION.

It provides a 24-hour hotline that can be reached by call or text (859-491-3335), counseling, hospital advocacy and accompaniment, court advocacy and accompaniment, law enforcement advocacy, safety planning, emergency (no-cost) shelter, pet protection, and violence prevention education.