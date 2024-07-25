KDFWR to host statewide ‘Hunter Education Day’ to kick off National Shooting Sports Month in August

In conjunction with National Shooting Sports Month in August, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is hosting a special statewide “Hunter Education Day” on Aug. 3.

The department will offer nearly 30 in-person Hunter Education classes and live-fire range days at convenient locations across Kentucky this day.

The department’s Hunter Education training class includes hunter ethics, wildlife conservation and identification, field care of game, first aid, firearm safety, archery and muzzleloading. In an in-person course, the last session will include a written test and a live-fire exercise. In an online course, the live-fire exercise will be available at a department-provided range day.

“Most new hunters planning to venture afield for the fall hunting seasons should aim to complete their hunter education before summer’s end and the start of school,” said Rachel Crume, R3 Branch Manager for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “Hosting a dedicated ‘Hunter Education Day’ not only highlights the upcoming season, but also offers a convenient opportunity for more people to learn everything they need for a safe and successful experience in the field.”

In addition to Hunter Education Day, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife facilitates both in-person and online education options, as well as in-person range days, across Kentucky throughout the year. To learn more about these Hunter Education opportunities and to register, visit Hunter Education – Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

All in-person courses and range days are open to participants who are at least 9 years old and are offered for free, but registration is required for each session. Registered participants are provided firearms, ammunition and safety equipment at no charge for use during testing at the ranges. Online hunter education courses are offered by partnering organizations, and some require a fee.

In most cases, to legally hunt in Kentucky all hunters born on or after Jan. 1, 1975, and age 12 or older, are required to have successfully completed a one-time hunter education course and have an un-expired hunting license appropriate for their hunting activity. Species-specific permits in addition to an annual hunting license are required for hunting deer, wild turkeys, bear, bobcats and sandhill cranes. Hunter education credentials issued by other states are valid in Kentucky. Licenses and permits may be purchased through the department’s license sales portal or through licensed retail vendors across the state.

National Shooting Sports Month is a time to celebrate and enjoy the shooting sports with friends, family and acquaintances. It’s a great occasion for experienced shooters to introduce newcomers to these fun activities.

For more information about Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, as well as hunting dates and regulations, visit fw.ky.gov.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources