Kentucky awards 28 higher education scholarships to invest in future transportation leaders

The next generation of transportation leaders are eligible for 28 scholarships to promising students interested in building a better Kentucky through the fields of civil engineering, construction management and engineering technology from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A total of 86 students are currently part of the 76-year-old scholarship program that provides tuition assistance, work experience and full-time employment.

“This scholarship program has paved the way for many students by removing financial barriers so they can realize their dream of attaining higher education to begin an engineering or construction career,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “It’s a proven way to retain our talented youth right here in Kentucky, giving them opportunities to improve their communities through safe and efficient transportation.”

Participants in the scholarship program, which is administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, receive money for tuition, a paid summer job or co-op and the guarantee of full-time employment with the cabinet upon graduation. Recipients agree to serve a year with the cabinet for each year of scholarship assistance. If a graduate chooses to go elsewhere before fulfilling the employment obligation, the scholarship must be repaid for each year of unfulfilled employment.

Former scholarship recipients have held top management positions at the Transportation Cabinet, including as secretaries and deputy secretaries of the cabinet, chiefs of staff, state highway engineers, chief district engineers and branch managers.

“This scholarship opened a door for me that swung wider than I could have ever imagined,” said State Highway Engineer James Ballinger. “I have gotten to serve in multiple offices and locations within our agency and am privileged to oversee projects that improve the quality of life for Kentuckians, make travel safer and support our growing economy.”

Funding awards are for the 2024-2025 school year to students who are attending or planning to attend the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, Northern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University and Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

The Civil Engineering Scholarship is for students focusing on a four-year engineering degree who attend the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University, Murray State University or Kentucky State University. Each scholarship may be worth up to $59,200 (ranging from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester).

The Construction Management Scholarship, new as of 2023, affords graduates an opportunity to work on various transportation infrastructure projects around Kentucky. It is offered for students at Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, Northern Kentucky University and Western Kentucky University. It, too, can be worth more than $59,000 ($7,200 to $7,600 per semester).

The Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship was established in 2009 and partners with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS). Each scholarship recipient will receive $3,700 per semester to complete an associate’s degree in Civil Engineering Technology from the KCTCS campus in Prestonsburg.

The next cycle of applications will begin in November and the deadline to apply is Feb. 1, 2025.

For more information about these scholarships and other educational opportunities, please visit transportation.ky.gov or call 502-564-3730.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet