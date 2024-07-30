Kentucky by Heart: Kyians share thoughts on how to make an already-great Commonwealth even better

By Steve Flairty

People who adore our state give an assortment of reasons. They mention things like the beauty of its landscape, the goodness of its people, its miles of running fresh water and state parks, the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln, a reasonable cost of living, and the state’s usually moderate weather. That is only a start. Read most any of my Kentucky by Heart columns for more.

But in the spirit of “we can always do better,” I checked to discover what one added thing Kentucky lovers think would make their great Bluegrass state even greater. Many contributed and many offered quite compelling ideas.

A whole slew of responses involved improving the state’s education system and the economy of Eastern Kentucky.

Tracy Whitaker, of Lexington, had a more specific education suggestion. “Kentucky needs to get on board with developmentally appropriate practice in education of young learners. Kindergarten is a good start, but early education really goes all the way up to age 8. If we can fix that, a lot of the later issues with learning and behavior would melt away.”

Lexington resident Autumn Barber suggested emphasizing technical schools in the mining towns of southeastern area of the state “to teach new vocations and improve standards of living (and) perhaps with computer tech concentration.”

In her role as a public educator in the Kenton County district, Cyndee Banta believes that “we need to be pouring into our next generation with quality resources. If we could quit arguing in the political realm and just think about what would move our state forward. It’s educating the youth so that they can sustain our economy and move us forward.”

Author/editor David Miller, of Lexington, would “require that net tax proceeds from any extractive industry, including “data mining” for cryptocurrency, go exclusively to public education, making us a national leader in per-pupil spending and teacher satisfaction.”

A resident of Letcher County, Shad Baker would like to see Kentucky be a bit more like other states having “a distribution of investment spread across their state.” He notes that Kentucky has its investments and resources limited to a few urban areas. “This has led to poverty and depopulation in other areas,” he said.

Along with that, Shad, a strong advocate for hiking in the Eastern Kentucky mountains, wants litter cleaned up in the state. “We need a program to systematically eliminate all litter from the head of every tributary and road to the Mississippi,” he explained.

Jeff Spilman, a former Campbell resident now living in Florida, also wishes better things for Eastern Kentucky’s economy. “My hope is that the next governor focuses on bringing industry there. It can be done. It just takes a focus on education so that businesses will want to be there.”

Lydia Jacobs, a retired teacher living in Pippa Passes, in Knott County, believes getting rid of a negative assumption will spur a positive result. “I think the elimination of the ‘Winchester Wall’ in the minds of Kentuckians would be beneficial to the state,” she said. “The belief that Kentucky ends at Winchester should be replaced by ‘Eastern Kentucky: Land of Opportunity.’ There are so many opportunities there for tourism, manufacturing, and other things.”

Gayle Deaton is another lover of her native Kentucky mountains, and she suggests “more funding for rails-to-trails and other recreational developments.” And Rachel Njenga, resident of Nicholasville, likewise hopes for “opportunities for growth and learning in counties like Owsley,” her native land.

Frankfort resident Miche Branscum suggests Kentucky needs to expand broadband access. “This alone would bring increased educational and earning power to rural areas,” she stated. “I completed a degree 100% per cent virtually and have worked remotely since 2017 in fields that would not have been available to me in a traditional in-office setting based on my geographical location.”

When she moved from Lexington to Trigg County, Jayne Moore Waldrop, an author, cited trouble with internet access. She wonders how school children can learn remotely under those circumstances and hopes those issues will be remedied.

Improved overall literacy is a key need and the training needs to start even before birth, emphasized Stephanie Brown, who lives in Webster County. She suggested “classes to promote and help new mothers read with their babies,” she said. “Would also love to see more bookstores and Little Free Libraries.” She also mentioned integrating more traveling storytellers into communities around Kentucky.

And what about our vaunted state park system? Several of them need renovating, according to Cynthiana resident Evonne Blackburn. “These are some of our biggest tourist attractions, and should be kept up to date,” she said.

And the health of Kentucky’s citizens? Bettie Ockerman, a retired nurse, wishes for “adequate health care in isolated areas. Many patients must come to Lexington for providers, treatment, and hospitalization.”

Along with Bettie’s concerns for the health of Kentucky’s citizens, Debby Morgeson, of Independence, would like to see “better and more manageable coverage for the disabled… aides, equipment, and assistance in purchasing a handicap vehicle.”

Connie McDonald, of Nicholasville, wants to “improve support for those who care for the elderly at home, and improve quality of nursing home care.”

Here’s a list of other “make Kentucky greater” mentions:

• “a funded and functional foster care program” – Shelia Shain, Shepherdsville

• “respect each other more”- Jim Palm, Claryville

• “eliminate state income tax” – Kenny Byrd, Richmond

• “fiber optics for all areas” – Missy Bradley, Georgetown

• “all non-partisan elections” – Robert Blanton, Winchester

• “flood our libraries with adult readers” – Vickie G. Hunter, Beechmont

• “a more progressive Commonwealth” – Bruce Florence, Cynthiana

And on the humorous side, Ramon Greene, Keven Greene, and Mig Feuser all would like to have ocean beaches in Kentucky. Joyce Burnette longs to “keep our outdoor beauty, all the while removing the allergens from the pollen… dreaming, I know.”

Looking over the responses, it seems we have common views on many things and, for sure, a common love for Kentucky with a desire to improve it.

Let’s get started.