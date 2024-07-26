KYSTATS latest jobs report lists Boone Co. among those with lowest June jobless rates

Unemployment rates rose in 110 counties between June 2023 and June 2024 and fell in 10 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Cumberland County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.9%. It was followed by Washington and Woodford counties, 4% each; Anderson, Carroll, Marion, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties, 4.1% each; and Boone, Fayette, Nelson and Scott counties, 4.2% each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.7%. It was followed by Magoffin County, 10.5%; Breathitt County, 9.6%; Elliott and Leslie counties, 8.7% each; Knott County, 8.4%; Lewis County, 8.3%; Carter and Harlan counties, 8.2% each; and Clay County, 8.1%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5% for June 2024, and 4.3% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted June 2024 unemployment rate was released on July 18, and can be viewed at kentucky.gov.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.



Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet