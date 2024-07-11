League of Women Voters of NKY to host book signing Saturday at Roebling Books in Newport

The League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky is hosting a book signing on Saturday, July 13, 2024, beginning at 2 p.m. at Roebling Books, located at 601 Overton in Newport.

Josh Douglas, author of “The Court v. The Voters: The Troubling Story Of How The Supreme Court Has Undermined Voting Rights,” will be on hand to talk about his new book and sign copies.

Douglas is the Ashland-Spears Inc. Distinguished Research Professor of Law at the University of Kentucky’s law school, where he teaches and researches election law, voting rights, civil procedure, constitutional law, and judicial decision-making.

In addition to The Court v. The Voters, Douglas is the author of the 2019 book “Vote for US: How to Take Back Our Elections and Change the Future of Voting,” which discusses positive trends for expanding the right to vote for all Americans. He also recently served as a Fulbright Specialist for the Fulbright Program in Italy. He has provided media commentaries for organizations such as the New York Times, CNN, Slate, and Reuters.

Douglas’ most recent legal scholarship focuses on the constitutional right to vote, especially how state constitutions protect it and the various laws, procedures, and decisions that impact elections.

The event is free and open to the public.

League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky