Let the games begin! City of Bellevue celebrating Olympic spirit at Beach Park with special event

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The city of Bellevue will be getting into the spirit of the Olympics by having a special event on Wednesday evening, July 24, at 5 p.m. at the Beach Park, and everyone is invited.

“We have built a special podium which will be up for this event, and then we will keep it up for the duration of the Olympics in Paris,” said Marketing and Communications Director Melissa Morandi. “We will unveil the podium right away.”

Morandi said the first 40 or so people who get to the park to take part in the activities will be divided into about four groups, and they will participate in the torch run, a relay jaunt around the park with a torch replica which will kick off the event, and allow the children to experience a similar activity to one that is happening on the world stage.

“This is an extension of our bucket list, encouraging physical fitness in children as an alternative to screen time,” said Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves. “Nothing is more exciting than the variety of sports in the Olympics. We want kids to dream of ascending the podium to receive an Olympic medal.”

Morandi plans to have her group of volunteers divide the children into age groups, and the younger group, probably those ages 3 to 6, will be encouraged to compete in shot put, soccer ball kick, and running, while those ages 7 to 12 will throw plastic javelins, have a cartwheel competition, and have races.

The city will have about 200 gold medals for the participating children, and then, as they don the medals, the children can climb on the podium and have their pictures taken, with the Olympic flag flying and the river in the background, which will make wonderful picture opportunities and memories of having fun in their community.

“I always dreamed of being in the Olympics,” Morandi said. “I thought it would be fun to capture the Olympic spirit and bring it to the city of Bellevue. Giving kids a reason to dream is inspiring.”

Morandi remembered how the Olympics were always an event she looked forward to, and she wanted to capture the magic of accomplishment by trying to simulate the feeling of competition with the children and the adults in the community.

She said they will have smaller Olympic flags that can be taken home as mementos of their experiences in their own neighborhood. Plus, she added, a little physical activity would be good for the kids and the adults.

“Bringing people together from all walks of life and many countries is what the Olympics is all about,” said Mayor Cleves. “Our goal is to bring all the people of Bellevue together to celebrate the Olympic Spirit.”

The Olympics in Paris is scheduled to be held July 26 through August 11.