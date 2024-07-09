LIHEAP Summer Subsidy program to help with summer cooling costs to begin enrollment July 16

Kentucky’s Community Actions Partnerships have announced the starts date for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Subsidy, aimed at helping Kentucky households offset summer cooling costs.

The program will begin enrollment July 16 and continue until September 13, or until designated funds are depleted. Households with incomes up to 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines can apply on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Summer Subsidy Component provides households one-time benefit ranging from $50 to $250 depending on income levels and housing category. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s electric vendor.

To apply, contact your local Community Action Agency office. Find your local office by calling 800-456-3452 or visiting www.capky.org/network. Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Proof of income from the preceding month for all members of the household.

Most current electric bill, statement from your landlord if electric is included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.

The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

The Summer Subsidy does not require a disconnect notice or past due bill. The benefit can be applied as a credit on your account. Assistance received during previous LIHEAP components does not affect household’s eligibility.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. For more information about LIHEAP, including contact information for all local Community Action agencies, please visit the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

Kentucky Community Action Partnerships