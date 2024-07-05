LLC, Office of Drug Control Policy celebrate new beginnings with Reentry Recovery Rally

The community will come together at the Reentry Recovery Rally celebrating those in recovery and those reentering the community after incarceration. It will be held on Saturday, July 27, starting at the Campbell County Detention Center at 8:30 a.m. Speakers and activities will start at 9 a.m., and everyone will walk to the Life Learning Center for a final celebration from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This family-friendly event is a great opportunity to connect with others, learn about available resources, and celebrate new beginnings. Details and registration can be found here: https://www.lifelearningcenter.us/reentryrecoveryrally.

Every year, Life Learning Center’s Rally serves as a powerful testament to the strength and transformational power of the human spirit. Together, we stand against the challenges of poverty, substance use disorder, and incarceration, offering a platform for those who have overcome these obstacles.

“It’s my personal goal to inspire the community to better support the needs of those reentering into society. It’s important to remember that these people are our neighbors, why wouldn’t we want them to succeed,” says Robert Venable, Reentry Recovery Rally committee chair. “This year, our rally is poised to make an even greater impact thanks to support and collaboration from the Office of Drug Control Policy.

Amanda Peters, Executive Director of The Northern Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, said she is “proud to be the first presenting sponsor of this inaugural event as it celebrates what a recovery-ready community is and unites our region against the scourge of addiction and substance use on communities and families.”

This partnership amplifies Life Learning Center’s efforts to raise awareness, drive change, and foster a more inclusive conversation around these systemic issues.

This event is critically important to the health and well-being of our communities. Studies show that 1 in 3 adults have a criminal record and that adults in poverty are three times more likely to be arrested than those who aren’t. 85% of the prison population has an active substance use disorder or were incarcerated for a crime involving drugs or drug use. This event supports the most marginalized in our community, offering them a one-stop-shop of resources needed to escape this cycle and maintain long-term recovery. Life Learning Center welcomes the entire community at this event.

“Whether you’ve been personally affected, know someone who has, or simply believe in the power of community support, your participation is crucial. We warmly welcome you, regardless of your background or circumstance,” says Alecia Webb-Edgington, Life Learning Center President and CEO.

Attendees can expect a fun, sober social event, including live entertainment from Walking Sideways, free food/refreshments, a career fair, and more than 70 nonprofit partners and social service agencies with services including housing, education, and workforce development. There will also be an on-site car show for car enthusiasts to show off their rides. Attendees should be sure to stay until 1 p.m. as a large giveaway will close out the afternoon. Prizes include a new laptop, dirt bike, drone, gift cards, swag, and more.

“We want to thank the countless individuals, community organizations, and leaders, in addition to the unwavering support of our fiscal courts and Judge Executives in creating recovery-orientated systems of care built upon dignity, optimal health, opportunity, and a space for folks to build recovery capital that restores their lives to a place they never thought possible,” Peters says.

The event sponsors include Northern Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, St. Elizabeth Physicians, Sun Behavioral Health, Tristate Trauma Network, Independence Electric Service, NKYASAP, Transitions, NKY Health Department, Sunstone, NKY Med Clinic, Brighton Center, NorthKey, Addiction Recovery Center, First Financial Bank, Passport, Tattoo Removal Inc, Oxford House, Brightview, and Gateway/Kentucky Adult Education.

The Northern Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (NKYODCP) assists with the development of substance use policy initiatives, coordinates regional efforts at the direction of its Board, and provides advisory services to the Fiscal Courts of Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties and other organizations as directed.



The Office serves as the subject matter expert on the issue of substance use and in the development of a comprehensive regional plan to reduce the prevalence of substance use among the youth and adult populations in Northern Kentucky while coordinating efforts among all respective county and regional agencies toward the implementation of the regional plan.

Life Learning Center is a non-profit organization established in 2006 to deliver a holistic integrated continuum of education and care facilitating transformational change, long term employment, and dignity for the “at risk” citizens of Northern Kentucky. Life Learning Center is located at 20 West 18th Street Covington, KY 41011.

This project is supported by the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort (KORE) through a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Grant 1H79TI083283.