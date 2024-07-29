Mac Hensley loves cars and barbering, so of course he calls his shop ‘The Garage’

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

In Independence, well, they are the only independent. Barber Shop, that is.

It is The Garage, opened in March of this year and located in the Cherokee Plaza – Independence.

“Yes,” owner/barber Mac Hensley told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “we are the only independent shop in Independence – the closest in proximity, Mt. Zion.”

Mac Hensley loves getting his hair cut as well as cutting hair — and he loves cars – BMWs to be exact.

“I went to my very first barber every three weeks when I was 14 through my senior year in high school,” the 20-year-old Hensley said. “It was in Hebron; and I truly enjoyed going.”

He enjoyed it so much, in fact, he decided he wanted to cut hair.

“I wasn’t really sure at first,” the Simon Kenton High School grad said. “In fact, I had a gap year after high school and did some work with my mom. She was a debt collector.”

Now that is the type of job that might make you lose your hair.

“I like meeting people, I loved getting my hair cut, so my parents suggested I attend the American College of Barbering, in Florence,” he said.

He did — and graduated in just shy of a year. Now what?

“In the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” he said, “One can open their own shop if one has a Master Barber with them. I found one in a fellow named, John Taylor.”

Call it fate – luck – bad luck – but the shop where Taylor was working – in Independence – was destroyed by fire in February of 2023.

“He wanted to come to work,” said Hensley, “And he came along with me.”

Now that we’ve gotten the shop open, what about the name – The Garage?

“Well, we’re not your average chop shop,” Hensley said. “I grew up around them and love them, cars. There is just something about a non-traditional barber shop that I love.”

Hensley and co-clipper, Chris Lacy – both have a love for BMWs.

“We’re truly gear heads,” Hensley says. “We both own BMWs – Chris has an ’09 m3 and mine is a ’99 m3.”

Oh, and The Garage has taken their passion to the entire Cherokee Plaza.

“We had a car show in April, and attracted some 125-150 cars – antiques and new,” he said. “We’re planning another show, September 8th.”

And if you would like to look sharp for that show, why would you get your hair cut at The Garage?

“We’re completely different from traditional barber shops and a place like Great Clips,” he said. “The difference, really is the effort. We cater, we take our time, we pamper.”

The Garage also is somewhat of as throwback as shaves are on the menu.

“We have one client who comes in once-a-week for a facial,” Hensley said.

Social media is the key to attracting his clients, Hensley says.

“Our demo is 18 to about 67, and Facebook has been a great tool for us.”

Mac Hensley claims there has not been a week since their opening that they have not seen at least one new person.

For a haircut, of course.

The Garage is located at 6471 Taylor Mill Road, Independence, Hours: M-12-7, Tues-Fri-9-7, Sat 9-2)