Maintenance and repair project on I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge to begin on July 15

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office advises motorists that a maintenance and repair project on the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (4.8 – 5.0 milepoints) will begin on Monday, July 15, and will require multiple lane closures one direction at a time over the next six months.

Contractors will begin work on the northbound portion of the I-471 bridge, which is expected to take 90 days. Double and/or triple lane closures are expected Sunday through Thursday during overnight hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Once complete, crews will move to the southbound portion, this work is also expected to take 90 days. More details on traffic impacts will be announced once crews are nearing completion on the northbound side.

More specific traffic impacts will be provided on our District 6 Roadshow that is updated and distributed to subscribers every Friday. You can subscribe to receive those updates here or view updates on our District 6 website here.

No lane closures will be permitted during the Labor Day holiday weekend from 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, to 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists are advised to take an alternate route to avoid potential delays. Please drive slowly through the work zone to keep our crews safe.

Repairs to the I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge are a preventative maintenance measure to ensure the bridge is in good condition ahead of the upcoming Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project. Maintaining capacity on the Ohio River bridge crossings is a priority to keep traffic moving safely through the Northern Kentucky region.

The work includes replacing expansion stringer bearings, cleaning and maintenance of concrete barriers and arch hangers, replace elastomer seals, replace hatches at the top of the arch, as well as some additional pier repair work.

The project will ensure the bridge remains in good condition for years to come for the hundreds of thousands of motorists that use it every week.

The project is being done by Intech Contracting LLC under a $4,231,231 low-bid Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contract.

Weather permitting, the overall project has an expected completion date of Dec. 1.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet