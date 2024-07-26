Make sure your kids are prepared for the new school year with a wellness visit to their physician

By Dr. Angela Houchin

University of Kentucky

Even though the thermometer says otherwise, summer is winding down and the new school year is right around the corner. As important as it is to shop for the back-to-school essentials, one thing that should be on top of the to-do list is to have your child visit their primary care provider for an annual wellness exam.

Too often, parents and caregivers only take their children to the doctor when they are sick. But wellness exams are an important part of healthcare and can help address issues and concerns before they potentially become serious.

Double check your insurance

After age three, insurance covers an annual exam, but it must be 366 days from the prior exam for many insurance companies. Therefore, not everyone can have a routine checkup before school. Call your pediatrician’s office for information on coverage, deductibles and copays and any updates on personal information and insurance carriers.

Establish a medical history

Knowing the child’s history of illnesses and injuries can be helpful to determine their risk for more serious conditions. Your provider can also track milestones to ensure your child is growing and developing appropriately for their age.

Stay up to date on immunizations

Vaccines provide the best protection against many diseases, but it’s tricky remembering when your child got what shot and when. The American Academy of Pediatrics has a schedule of recommended vaccinations, and your pediatrician can answer any questions about the vaccines, the timeline and potential side effects. It’s also a good idea for your child to stay up to date on their flu and Covid shots before the respiratory illness season starts.

Check if it’s safe to participate in extracurriculars

Some sports, especially for middle and high schoolers, require a separate sports physical before the season starts. However, it’s a good idea to have your child checked out even if they are playing in the little leagues or taking a weekly dance class. Your pediatrician can address concerns around nutrition, training, and any pre-existing conditions that could be a cause for concern.

Connect your family with additional resources

If you or your child have questions beyond the scope of routine physical care, such as mental and behavioral health concerns, substance abuse or sexual activity, your care providers can direct you to available resources. Additionally, pediatricians advocate for whole-family care; a parent or caregivers’ stress can impact their children. If you need additional resources, social services or even a referral for your own care, your pediatrician can help.

A routine visit before the new school year is more than an exam and some shots; it can help the entire family get a fresh start.

Dr. Angela D. Houchin is a primary care pediatrician at Kentucky Children’s Hospital.