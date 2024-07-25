Mike Tussey: The guys in blue rule the game, the diamond, and the Show

Turning the calendar back to 1869, historians will tell you that was the year professional baseball made the splash.

The Spring of ’69 also brought forth baseballs’ very first pro team, the Cincinnati Red Stockings and the fans in the Queen City loved it all. It was May 4, 1869 and the Red Stockings blasted the Great Westerns 45-9.

155 years have passed and here in 2024 the love of our Reds still resonates throughout the Midwest.

The great game of baseball has its heroes, characters, villains and even clowns.

However, baseball also has the ever presence of UMPIRES!

From Little League to the pro’s – the Guys in Blue strut to the diamond just before game time.

Everyone knows these guys are boss when it comes to calling the balls and strikes and making those split second decisions. The “Umps” as we affectionately call them, could be some high school kids calling Little League or the pros in Major League Baseball.



National League Umpire Harry Wendelstedt perhaps said it best: “If they did get a machine to replace us, you know what would happen to it? Why, the players would bust it into pieces every time it ruled against them! They would clobber it with a bat!”

In the upper levels or organized amateur baseball you will find the much more experienced, knowledgeable and seasoned men who usually worked high school games, American Legion and the adult Stan Musial league.

Having managed in the AABC Stan Musial League for 10 seasons with a record of 208-79 and two State Championship seasons, our umpires were excellent within every facet of their responsibilities. I noticed when the AABC umpires arrived at the field they were naturally in full uniform. Their trousers were pressed, the shirts spotless and pressed and their shoes were even shiny. Their equipment or “tools of the game” were always in excellent shape – second to none. However, they also brought an intangible to the ballpark.

Once these dedicated men got close to the diamond, they made it a point to search out both managers and coaches of each team and shake their hands with a huge hello and smile.

There was never a doubt once the game began who was in charge of calling the balls and strikes and who ruled the base paths. These men were tough, but were fair. Sure, there were rhubarbs and arguments from time to time; but that’s the nature of baseball. The one element I remember very well is that these men earned the respect of all the teams with the league. It was clear we all had that distinct love of the game that inspired us to get ready for the next game.

Let’s take a look at these excellent Major League Baseball umpires who are renowned and highly respected while beginning their careers locally:

• CHARLIE RELIFORD #18, Ashland, Ky – Began career 1982, MLB debut 1989, called the 1996-1997 MLB All Star Game, 3 league Championship series and the 2000 World Series – retired 2009. Member of the CP-1 Baseball Hall of Fame

• GREG GIBSON # 53, – Ironton, Ohio – MLB debut 1997 while calling 5 National League series, 9 division series, 2004 Home Plate for Randy Johnson’s Perfect Game, 2008 All Star Game, and the 2011 World Series, 2014 Home Plate for Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw’s No Hitter – retired 2022

• RANDY MARSH # 30 – Covington, Ky – MLB debut 1981 while covering both the American and National Leagues 2000-2009, All Star Games of 1985- 1988, 1990, and 2006 and the World Series of 1990, 1997, 1999, 2003, and 2006. Member of the Kentucky and Florida Sports Hall of Fame and Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame – retired 2009.

Every community always has several volunteers who make the key decision to enter into the position of an umpire with the game of baseball. Some get paid for their time and effort; others just do it as a community service while being around the kids. However, as the level of play gets higher, usually the umpires have much more experience and knowledge of the game.

During my tenure on the diamond as manager for decades, I was very fortunate to have a few very fine men who served as umpire in our AABC Stan Musial adult league games for players 18 and older. Each umpire took extreme pride in their work with enthusiasm, leadership and knowledge of the game. While calling our games, the following men always arrived at the diamond with a professional persona off the field and on.

The role of being an umpire professionally or at the amateur level is not for everyone. It takes a certain temperament, authoritative personality, and a strong drive to be the best you can be.

In addition, anyone giving thought to becoming an umpire should understand these 5 qualities required for success:

· Physical fitness-Umpires should be agile and strong

· Knowledge of the rules – a complete understanding and proper application is crucial

· Decision making – the calls must be made correctly and quickly

· Being a team player- the ability to work proficiently with others

· Keep an open mind – always work to improve your skills and talent.

When the umpires of Major League Baseball or those even in the youth leagues locally, step on the diamond, they are ready.

Remember – Umpires are baseball’s “indispensable men.”

Certainly, when they call the balls and strikes and you hear them loud and clear, remember this – you are hearing the echoes of the game.

Especially when the Ump barks out – PLAY BALL!